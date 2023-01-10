Tory Lanez’s “The Color Violet” Debuts On The Hot 100 Chart Following Assault Conviction

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The convicted felon also made it onto the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Back in 2021, Tory Lanez released the Alone At Prom studio LP which included “The Color Violet” single. Over a year later, the song made its debut on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“The Color Violet” currently sits at #87 on the latest Hot 100. This is the first time the Dejan Nikolic and Foreign Teck-produced track appeared on the Billboard weekly rankings of the most popular songs in the United States.

Tory Lanez’s latest appearance on the Hot 100 comes after a California jury found the Canadian musician guilty of assaulting Megan Thee Stallion. The 2022 criminal case ended on December 23. Authorities detained Lanez after the trial.

“The Color Violet” found new found life on TikTok which sparked interest in the song around the world. In addition to making it onto the Hot 100, “The Color Violet” also landed at #122 on the 1/14/23 edition of the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Tory Lanez Also Found Commerical Success On The Billboard 200 In Recent Years

Throughout his recording career, Tory Lanez has only charted 16 entries on the Hot 100. His contribution to Jack Harlow’s “Whats Poppin” earned Lanez his highest-charting song when the collaboration peaked at #2 in 2020.

2016’s “Luv” rose to #19 on the Hot 100 chart dated September 24. It is Tory Lanez’s highest-charting solo effort. The 2x-Platinum I Told You single earned Tory Lanez a Best R&B Song nomination at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

Alone At Prom peaked at #59 on the Billboard 200 album chart in December 2021. Tory Lanez did score a Top 10 project in September 2022 when Sorry 4 What premiered at #5 on the Billboard 200. However, Sorry 4 What spent just two weeks on the rankings.

In 2020, Houston-bred rap star Megan Thee Stallion named Tory Lanez as the person who shot her in the feet in Hollywood Hills. Lanez shared his side of the story on the Daystar album which dropped in September of that year. The convicted felon’s sentencing hearing is presently set for January 27, 2023.