Trick Daddy Opposes Kendrick Lamar’s “Song Of The Year” Nod

Is what Trick Daddy saying making any sense to y’all or nah?

Trick Daddy is once again making his opinion known, and instead of bashing Nelly haters, this time he’s taking aim at Kendrick Lamar, his fanbase and the Recording Academy over the Grammys.

On Tuesday (February 4), the Miami rapper-turned-reality-TV personality shared his thoughts on the 67th Grammy Awards in a segment during the latest broadcast of 103.5 The Beat Miami radio show. While offering congratulations to Beyoncé for her historic win Album of The Year win for her Cowboy Carter country LP, he expressed skepticism over Kendrick Lamar receiving the coveted Song of the Year award with his “Not Like Us” Drake diss.

“Congratulations to the Queen Bey,” Trick Daddy said before promptly throwing shade on Lil Kim. “And I’m not talking about no Lil Kim, I’m talking about Beyoncé. Y’all know Beyoncé is the Queen B.” He commended the singer for finally winning a Grammy for her country-inspired album, celebrating her as “the baddest performer ever to hit the stage” despite their previous differences. Trick Daddy says he doesn’t agree with Kendrick Lamar winning Song of the Year at the Grammys and says he doesn’t believe Kendrick Lamar's song "Not Like Us" was Song of the Year.



However, as Trick Daddy shifted gears, he heavily critiqued the decision to award Kendrick the Song of the Year title for the anthemic and inflammatory diss track that was a byproduct of the West Coast rap battle with Drake last year.

“What I don’t agree with last night is why they gave Kendrick Lamar the song of the year,” he stated. “BET would never give that award up.” He questioned the selection, suggesting, “And what I was saying to clarify everything was I don’t think that Kendrick Lamar song was the song of the year.”

Trick Daddy also touched on the perceived competition between Drake and Kendrick, arguing that their rivalry is overhyped and purely one-sided.

“Kendrick Lamar could never stand next to Drake Everybody knows that,” he asserted, comparing the idea of pitting them against each other to a futile playground fight.

Despite his strong opinions, Trick Daddy ended the segment with a positive message for aspiring artists. “Do your thing. Let’s try to stay away from the beef,” he advised, emphasizing that the music industry thrives when united.

Trick Daddy’s latest rant follows his recent comments about the backlash Nelly has faced following his performance during Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. Drawing a parallel to Kodak Black’s past partnership with 6ix9ine, Trick Daddy reminded listeners how the public outcry surrounding that collaboration drowned out how lucrative of an opportunity it was for Kodak as an individual.

“Listen, I remember when Kodak Black did the song with Tekashi 6ix9ine, and everybody was saying, ‘Oh he a rat, he a rat’,” he recalled. “Well, maybe y’all a rat. He’s not my rat.”

Trick Daddy went on to celebrate the payday the St. Louis rapper secured for the gig, bringing the whole statement full-circle by remarking on the bag Kodak got for working with 6ix9ine, as well.

“Nelly did a podcast where he was explaining himself about performing,” he said. “First of all, Nelly, congratulations for that $1.5 million you got for that show. I wish they’d give me $1.5 million. Tekashi gave me $250,000. I would have did the verse for him. It’s not nothing personal when it’s your business.”

Watch Trick Daddy’s full remarks in the post above.