UK Drill Rapper Dsavv Escapes Prison Twice & Posts Wild Video Celebrating While On The Run

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

UK drill rapper Daniel Boakye escaped police custody twice in one week and posted a video mocking officers while still on the run.

UK drill rapper Dsavv pulled off two prison breaks in seven days and now he’s online bragging about it.

The 21-year-old OFB member slipped away from guards at Lewisham Hospital on Sunday afternoon. Police chased him but couldn’t catch him before he left the building.

That escape came just five days after Dsavv fled from West Middlesex University Hospital on February 10. Officers recaptured him the next day. But clearly, they didn’t learn their lesson.

Boakye posted a video on Instagram that shows him rapping in front of a TV screen. The screen displays a newspaper story about his first escape. He’s literally using his prison breaks as a backdrop for his music.

“I just broke out of jail like Modie,” he raps in the clip. The lyric references a character from the Netflix series Top Boy. “F### the government fam they’re phoneys.”

The video shows Dsavv bragging about being “fresh home” while mentioning champagne and cannabis. He’s treating his escapes like a victory lap.

Dsavv was serving six years and five months for armed robbery. He and three other teenagers stole $115,000 worth of cryptocurrency from victims at knifepoint between 2022 and 2023.

The gang would force victims to hand over their phone passcodes. Then they’d drain cryptocurrency wallets and use stolen bank details to pay for taxis and top up cards.

Police caught them after they used stolen payment info to order takeout to their own addresses.

Detective Constable James Green called them “criminals of such a cowardly nature” during sentencing. The group carried out 19 robberies targeting 26 people.

Dsavv was taken to both hospitals for medical treatment while in custody. The Metropolitan Police haven’t explained what medical issues required hospital visits.

A Met Police spokesperson said officers are reviewing both incidents. The force’s Directorate of Professional Standards is now involved in the investigation.