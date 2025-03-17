UMG Calls Drake’s Lawsuit “Misguided Attempt To Salve His Wounds” After Kendrick Lamar Loss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Universal Music Group has filed to dismiss Drake’s lawsuit against them, categorizing it as an “unfounded complaint.”

Drake’s legal battle against Universal Music Group (UMG) has taken yet another turn following the record label’s latest legal filing.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, UMG filed a motion on Monday (March 17) to dismiss the lawsuit Drake filed against the label over his claims about the Kendrick Lamar’s ”Not Like Us” diss track. In the introductory of the 32-page legal filing, UMG wasted no time in addressing what they see as an unfounded complaint.

“Plaintiff, one of the most successful recording artists of all time, lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated,” the motion states. “Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds.”

The court documents detail how the highly publicized feud between Drake and Lamar escalated in the spring of 2024, resulting in the release of nine diss tracks between them. UMG points out that Drake actively encouraged the back-and-forth, even dropping an extra diss when he felt Lamar was taking too long to respond.

UMG further highlights Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” as a cultural phenomenon, stating that it was the best-selling rap song of 2024, won multiple Grammys (including Record of the Year and Song of the Year) and even became part of the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. Additionally remarking on the fact that the song’s impact was so massive that Saturday Night Live included it in its 50th anniversary special.

UMG’s motion to dismiss Drake’s lawsuit follows yet another major development in the Canadian MC‘s legal pursuit. Earlier this month, Drake reached a settlement with Texas-based iHeartMedia over the dispute concerning “Not Like Us.” In a court filing, Drake’s attorneys confirmed that the rapper and iHeartMedia had “reached an amicable resolution of the dispute,” but provided no additional details, per the outlet. “We are pleased that both parties have reached a mutually satisfactory settlement and have no further comment on the matter.”

Drake’s initial legal petition was filed in November 2024 in Bexar County, Texas. The petition alleged that iHeartMedia received illegal payments from Universal Music Group (UMG) to boost radio airplay for “Not Like Us.”