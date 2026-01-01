Uncle Murda Drags Diddy & Young Thug To Hell With “Rap Up 2025”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Uncle Murda maintains his New Year’s tradition with unfiltered Hip-Hop commentary targeting Young Thug, Diddy and industry controversies.

Uncle Murda kicked off 2025 the only way he knows how: by calling out everybody in Hip-Hop with his annual “Rap Up” roast, and this year’s 17-minute track is packed with more smoke than a Snoop Dogg tour bus.

From Young Thug allegedly talking to cops to Diddy getting dragged over that Netflix doc and his federal case, Murda didn’t hold back—not even a little.

He opened in Diddy territory and didn’t let up, rapping over the Bad Boy hit “Tell Me What You Want” by Total.

Murda brought up the Netflix doc Sean Combs: The Reckoning and the ugly allegations tied to Puff’s name.

“That documentary was diabolical/That s### ruined Diddy’s image, that s### was horrible,” he rapped, while taking aim at Diddy’s sexual preferences and dragging Cassie.

Thugger with bars about that leaked jailhouse audio where the Atlanta rapper was allegedly running his mouth to detectives about Peewee Roscoe, Mariah the Scientist and others.

In fact, Uncle Murda pretty much drags all of Atlanta over the snitching controversy that engulfed the city’s rap scene in 2025

Murda spit, “N##### call a Young Thug a snitch, and it’s all his fault/Even though what he said in that precinct, they get used and caught.”

That’s a direct hit at the YSL RICO mess that’s been haunting Thug for over three years.

Other artists who get called out include Nicki Minaj, Offset and Cardi B, Big Meech and Lil Meech, Kay Flock, Pras, Shannon Sharpe and others.

If you’re not familiar with Murda’s “Rap Up” series, it’s basically Hip-Hop’s version of a year-end roast.

Every January 1, the Brooklyn rapper drops a long track breaking down the wildest moments in the culture; beef, breakups, court cases, whatever had people talking.

This year, he even threw in some wild celeb gossip, like claiming Cardi B had Stefon Diggs’ baby and that Ja Rule got jumped at a Brandy and Monica show.

Whether it’s true or not, Murda’s not the type to fact-check; he’s here to entertain, and he’s been doing this for over a decade.

At 46, Murda’s still got the streets tuning in every New Year’s Day. Love him or hate him, the dude knows how to keep Hip-Hop talking.