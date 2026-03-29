Usher Still Getting Flamed For His Comments About Diddy

Usher’s refusal to denounce Diddy while he’s locked up has the internet calling him out for choosing loyalty over accountability.

Usher is getting ripped to shreds for defending Diddy, a man locked up after a wild trial that revealed his violent, freakish nature, and ended in a 50-month prison sentence.

The R&B legend sat down with Forbes and refused to say anything negative about Diddy, who’s currently serving time after being convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution.

Instead, Usher talked about how Diddy’s been “misrepresented” and how he can’t ignore the contributions the Bad Boy founder made to music. That’s when everything went sideways.

Fans immediately flooded social media with receipts. They pointed out the 2016 hotel surveillance footage showing Diddy physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, the same allegations she’d made in her November 2023 lawsuit.

Diddy was also accused of treating Cassie like his personal u#####, making her mom take out a home equity loan to stop the release of a sex tape and beating up 50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend, amongst other sordid details.

But, a jury only convicted Diddy of two counts of transportation for prostitution under the Mann Act

The backlash hit different because Usher’s history with Diddy is complicated.

Back in the early 1990s, Diddy mentored a teenage Usher, even having him spend a year at what became known as “Puffy Flavor Camp.”

Years later, in 2016, Usher told Howard Stern that the experience was “pretty wild” and “crazy,” with “very curious things taking place.” When asked if he’d send his own kids there, Usher said flat out: “Hell no.”

Diddy responded through his spokesperson, telling TMZ that he’s “always had love and respect for Usher” and appreciates his words. But that didn’t cool the heat.

50 Cent wasted no time clowing the R&B singer as well, writing, “Usher like I don’t want people to know what he did to my ass. I’m a grown man now my ass is off limits. LOL.”

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The drama got messier when people linked it to rumors of a falling-out between Usher and Justin Bieber at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Oscars afterparty.

Bieber, who had his own complicated history with Diddy as a teenager, reportedly had a heated exchange with Usher at the event.

Da Brat later told the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” that the whole thing was “an exaggeration,” but the timing felt too real to ignore.

He puts respect on Diddy’s name but will NOT allow his children to go around Diddy…ok Usher 🙄 now we know that you too would let any of our children get harmed if it benefits you. Yall are ALL sick f####.. — Amy Bee (@AlwaysAims86) March 28, 2026

Suddenly Usher is blocked and never getting another cent from my streaming‼️ pic.twitter.com/6WFD3RAqD6 — Meidas_Charise Lee (@charise_lee) March 28, 2026

usher is a b#### for talking about diddy being "misrepresented" like he's not on camera beating a woman and dragging her around on the floor — vero 🫧 (@veronniejoy) March 28, 2026

Are people really not gonna talk about Usher right now? He’s gonna act like there was not video footage of Diddy beating the s### out of Cassie? if you knew nothing else about him there’s at least video footage of that and people need to stand up for women that are getting beat. — Kelz (@ThatgrlKelz) March 27, 2026

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