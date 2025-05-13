Cassie Ventura Recounts Freak-Offs – Diddy’s Pee, Candle Wax, Drugs, Rivers Of Baby Oil

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Cassie described disturbing sex acts involving Diddy in court, saying she was forced to perform while on drugs and during her period.

Cassie told a New York federal courtroom Tuesday that Diddy wanted her to be “glistening” in baby oil, have sex while menstruating and be urinated on during “freak-offs,” as she took the stand for the first time in the sex trafficking case against the Hip-Hop mogul.

The 38-year-old singer testified that the music executive would orchestrate sex sessions involving male escorts, drugs and disguises, often while she was under the influence of ecstasy, cocaine and other substances.

“Sean said, you need to be glistening,” she said when asked about using Johnson’s baby oil during the encounters. Cassie described the first “freak off” happening at one of Diddy’s Los Angeles homes.

“I wore a masquerade mask,” she said, explaining how she was told to disguise herself. When asked why she agreed to participate, she said, “Good question. I wanted to make him happy.”

Cassie said she was aware the male escort was paid “to dance and to have intercourse with me.” She admitted to using ecstasy and alcohol beforehand, adding, “I was high. So I didn’t feel much. Dirty and confusion. And that he was happy with me.”

She testified that after the escort ejaculated on her, “Sean would want it put on his body in the next room.” When asked where, she said, “Usually on his nipples.” Did she want to do that? “No.”

The sessions became routine. “Weekly for a consistent amount of years,” she said. When asked if she wanted to stop, she replied, “Yes. I was humiliated. I didn’t have those words then. I couldn’t talk to anyone about it,” as she began crying.

When asked about being urinated on, she said, “No, I did not want it.” She added, “It was disgusting, it was too much. I choked. No one could think I wanted it” and she confirmed it happened “often enough.”

She also described using a range of drugs including Special K, GHB, mushrooms and cocaine. “I need to disassociate and become emotionless,” she said. “Because it was something I hated.”

Cassie said Diddy would sometimes watch the sessions via FaceTime and that they were occasionally recorded on her devices.

Diddy, 55, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting individuals for prostitution. He was arrested in September 2023 after his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami were raided.

Prosecutors allege he ran a criminal enterprise that exploited women for sex across state lines.