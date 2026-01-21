Vendôme Scandal: Miami Beach Club Owner Partied To Kanye’s Antisemitic Anthem

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

‌The Vendôme scandal just got way worse. How does a nightclub owner end up partying right next to people throwing Nazi salutes?

Jonathan Mansour, co-owner of Miami Beach’s Vendôme nightclub, appeared in viral videos standing directly beneath influencers as they sang Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” track.

The footage shows Mansour chatting casually with a woman while Andrew Tate, Nick Fuentes and other right-wing streamers repeatedly shouted Nazi slogans just feet away.

This is beyond wild. A The guy who owns the place didn’t know what was happening right in front of him?

The controversy started over the weekend when videos surfaced showing the group of influencers partying to West’s antisemitic song inside Vendôme. The clips went viral across social media platforms, as the men raised their arms in Nazi salutes while chanting “Heil Hitler” lyrics.

Club plays HH by Ye while Nick Fuentes, Tate, Sneako, Clavicular, and Myron sing and throw salutes.



The culture is changing 💀 pic.twitter.com/0tTTBksZte — 𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐄𝐒 (@Antunes1) January 18, 2026

But here’s where it gets really crazy. Mansour, a bald, bearded man clearly visible in multiple video angles, appears to be having normal conversations while chaos unfolds around him. He’s literally whispering in someone’s ear as grown men scream Hitler’s name behind him.

Miami Beach sits in the heart of one of America’s largest Jewish communities. According to the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, roughly 69,700 Jewish households live in Miami-Dade County.

Some are Holocaust survivors who escaped the very regime these influencers were celebrating.

The backlash hit immediately. Hundreds of angry comments flooded Vendôme’s Instagram page demanding answers.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner called the incident “sick” and “demented,” questioning how these known extremists gained entry to the club.

“What I also found disturbing is I spoke to a lot of other club operators today, and they told me they know [these influencers] try to get into clubs,” Meiner said. “They ban them; they do not allow them in their club. How did they get in here and seemingly welcomed into the club?”

Local Jewish organizations immediately condemned the incident. Rabbi Shmuley Boteach wrote that “Playing an explicitly antisemitic song in a commercial venue crosses a clear line. It normalizes hate and gives legitimacy to extremist rhetoric.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also released a statement demanding “swift accountability to keep our community safe and respectful for all.”

The club initially tried damage control with a generic statement calling the incident “deeply offensive and unacceptable.” But that wasn’t enough to stop the growing outrage.

By Monday, Vendôme announced it had completed an internal investigation and fired three employees connected to the incident.

Miami Beach, where I was threatened with murder @Fontainebleau yesterday hosted a “Heil Hitler” Nightclub salute

“Heil Hitler” by Kanye West was played Saturday night at Vendôme Miami Beach during a club event for Jew-haters, including Andrew Tate, Nick Fuentes, Sneako,… pic.twitter.com/ROY9dK1gGW — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) January 19, 2026

The club’s second statement revealed “three people which have been terminated from their employment and are no longer affiliated with Vendôme.” They also permanently banned the influencers involved and promised new protocols, including “strict content controls, enhanced management oversight, and a zero-tolerance enforcement policy.”

But questions remain about Mansour’s role in the incident. The co-founder, who helped launch Vendôme in 2021 in the former Rockwell space, has not responded to media requests for comment.

Mansour is one of four French-born entrepreneurs who founded the South Beach hotspot. Along with Adel Bourkia, Byram Zaied, and Fallou Bathily, he built Vendôme into what the club calls “the crown jewel of Miami’s nightlife.”

The group of influencers included some of the internet’s most notorious figures.

Nick Fuentes leads the white nationalist “America First” movement and has been banned from major platforms for hate speech. Andrew Tate faces human trafficking charges in Romania and has called Judaism a “slave religion.”

Myron Gaines, co-host of the “Fresh & Fit” podcast, was also captured on video enthusiastically participating in Nazi salutes. The streamer known as Clavicular, reportedly only 20 years old, was also present despite being under the legal drinking age.

The song itself represents Kanye West’s complete descent into antisemitism.

Released in May 2025 on the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat, “Heil Hitler” samples actual Hitler speeches and includes lyrics mixing racial slurs with Nazi glorification.

Major streaming platforms immediately banned the track. Germany outlawed its distribution under hate speech laws, while Australia revoked Kanye West’s travel visa due to the song’s content.

The incident highlights a disturbing trend of antisemitism spreading through Miami Beach’s nightlife scene.

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, who was recently threatened with murder at the Fontainebleau hotel, warned that unchecked hatred would continue growing.

South Florida has seen increasing neo-Nazi activity in recent months, from s####### flags outside Disney World to “Jews will not replace us” chants in Orlando.