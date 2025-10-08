Verzuz Returns: Cash Money vs No Limit Battle Article

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Verzuz is bringing Cash Money and No Limit together for a massive New Orleans Hip-Hop celebration in Las Vegas.

Verzuz is bringing the heat back to the stage with a Cash Money vs. No Limit face-off going down October 25 at ComplexCon in Las Vegas and it’s not being billed as a battle; it’s a full-on celebration of New Orleans Hip-Hop royalty.

The Verzuz crew made the post on their socials, posting “One stage. Two legendary iconic Labels. History is about to be made!!”

Both Cash Money Records and No Limit Records ran the Southern rap game for decades.

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL 🚨

Verzuz is BACK — live at #ComplexCon Las Vegas.

Cash Money #VERZUZ No Limit Celebration 🙌🏽

One stage. Two legendary iconic Labels . History is about to be made !!

October 25.

Live Streaming details coming soon !!!!!!

Stay tuned for more info ….. pic.twitter.com/tM4TZibBuN — VERZUZ TV (@verzuzonline) October 7, 2025

Cash Money, built by Birdman and Slim, gave us Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and the Hot Boys. No Limit, led by the business-minded Master P, had a stacked roster with Mystikal, Silkk the Shocker, and C-Murder.

The two labels were always being compared, with people picking sides as if it were a rap civil war. Both squads sold millions and shaped the sound of Southern Hip-Hop.

Verzuz, the brainchild of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, gained popularity during the pandemic with song-for-song showdowns featuring legends like Dipset vs. The Lox, Nelly vs. Ludacris, Teddy Riley vs. Babyface, and others.

After a long break, this New Orleans-themed event marks their official comeback.

Streaming information is still under wraps, but organizers say details will be released soon. Expect wall-to-wall classics, rowdy nostalgia and a celebration of two empires that changed the game.