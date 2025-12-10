Waka Flocka Flame Snaps On Diddy After Watching 50 Cent Doc

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Waka Flocka Flame unloaded on Diddy when he got stopped at LAX being questioned about watching Netflix’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning, calling the Hip-Hop mogul a “monster” over claims he played a role in Tupac’s murder.

The Atlanta rapper was caught by TikTok creator Joy of Everything and wasted no time being honest about how he felt after watching the four-part docuseries produced by 50 Cent.

“With all that bread, that boy a monster. That could be my own brother, and I would never f### with him a day in my life,” Waka said, standing in the airport, clearly disgusted.

@joy.of.everything We talk with Waka Flocka Flame about 50 Cent’s Diddy documentary The Reckoning, and his reaction says everything. Flocka makes it clear that if the allegations are true, Diddy is a “monster,” and even if he were his own brother, he’d disown him. As a 2Pac fan, Flocka says that if Diddy had anything to do with what people have long suspected, then it’s game over. ♬ original sound – Joy Of Everything

If you haven’t watched Sean Combs: The Reckoning yet, it’s been fanning flames online since it dropped. The series digs into decades of dark accusations against Diddy, including claims he helped fuel the deadly East Coast vs. West Coast beef and might have had a hand in the murders of both Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.

One episode zeroes in on Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the former Southside Crip boss who got locked up in September 2023 for his alleged role in Tupac’s 1996 killing.

In his 2019 memoir Compton Street Legend, Keffe D claimed Diddy offered $1 million to have both Tupac and Suge Knight killed. He also said he passed the gun to his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, the guy who allegedly pulled the trigger. Anderson was killed two years later in 1998.

Diddy’s legal team has been on defense, slamming the Netflix doc as a “shameful hit piece” and accusing the streamer of using “stolen footage that was never authorized for release.”

Waka, who’s always shown love for Tupac, made it crystal clear where he stands.

“I’m a 2Pac fan,” he said. “That n#### did anything to Pac, it’s f### him for life. Everybody that love that n####, it’s f### him.”

Meanwhile, Diddy is currently locked up at Fort Dix in New Jersey, serving a 50-month sentence for transporting two male escorts across state lines.

Keefe D has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and remains in custody. His trial is set take place in 2026.