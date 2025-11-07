Wavy Navy Pooh Murder Suspects Busted After Three-Year Investigation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wavy Navy Pooh’s murder case sees breakthrough as three suspects face charges in 2022 Zoo Miami ambush that killed the rising Hip-Hop star.

Wavy Navy Pooh’s family finally received justice nearly three years after the Miami rapper was gunned down in a calculated ambush outside Zoo Miami.

Authorities announced Thursday that three men now face murder charges in connection with the January 2022 execution-style killing that claimed the life of the 27-year-old artist.

Jakari Darryl Hardaway, 22, along with Jeremiah Bernard Longsworth and Raymond Araluce, both 24, were arrested on charges including second-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office revealed that the trio orchestrated a premeditated attack that transformed a family celebration into tragedy.

The fatal shooting occurred on January 14, 2022, as the rapper drove near Southwest 127th Avenue and 152nd Street following a birthday celebration at Zoo Miami for his 1-year-old child.

He was stopped at a red light when occupants of a gray Lexus opened fire, unleashing a barrage of bullets while his two young children, ages 5 and 1, and their mother sat inside the vehicle.

Miraculously, the family members escaped physical harm. Dashcam footage from a nearby vehicle captured the horrific moment when over 80 bullet casings littered the intersection.

A Miami Police sergeant who witnessed the attack attempted to pursue the fleeing Lexus, but the suspects escaped. Investigators pieced together a chilling timeline showing the suspects had stalked their target.

Court documents reveal that Hardaway rented the Lexus from a private owner and collected Longsworth and Araluce on the day of the murder. The vehicle arrived at Zoo Miami’s parking lot, where the trio waited for Wavy Navy Pooh to leave before following him to a nearby Walmart and ultimately to the fatal intersection.

The abandoned Lexus was later discovered in Sunrise, but digital evidence proved crucial in solving the case.

Cellphone records showed Hardaway texted multiple people “Navy wet” immediately after the shooting, according to arrest reports. Even more damning, he allegedly bragged about the murder in a Telegram chat.

When questioned by detectives, Hardaway claimed memory loss regarding the Lexus rental and denied knowing his co-defendants or the victim. However, both Longsworth and Araluce admitted their connection to Hardaway, contradicting his denials.

Longsworth was booked into jail on Thursday morning, while Araluce and Hardaway were already incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Wavy Navy Pooh was signed to Quality Control Music and gained recognition for his track “M.I.A.M.I. (Murder Is A Major Issue).” The irony of his song title became tragically prophetic when he became another victim of the violence he rapped about.