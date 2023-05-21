Wilmer Valderrama Says LL Cool J Let Him Hear His “Incredible” New Music

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Wilmer Valderrama says people will be shocked by how great LL Cool J’s new music is. Read more.

Actor Wilmer Valderrama is one of the first people to preview LL COOL J’s new music, and he’s calling it “incredible.”

During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Hudson asked the That ’70s Show actor what it was like to appear opposite the Hip-Hop icon on a recent episode of the TV series NCIS. Valderrama admitted he begged LL COOL J to get back into the recording studio.

“Being on set together was phenomenal,” he said. “I think all of us were thinking it but it probably took five minutes of being with LL and I was like, ‘I mean, we need new music. Let’s go… it’s important for the community. This generation needs to hear what rap really is.’

“Someone like him, who pop culturally has our hearts, when he comes back with who he really is, the legend that he’s always been. I think it’s going to be incredible.”

Valderrama divulged that LL even let him listen to some of the songs he’s working on.

“I can’t say a word ’cause I know he’s going to do it soon but it’s everything we want him to do,” the 43-year-old added.

LL COOL J, real name Todd James Smith, dropped his thirteenth studio album Authentic in 2013.