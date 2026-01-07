XXL & The Source Magazine Founding Editor James Bernard Dies

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

James Bernard, one of the original architects who helped turn Hip-Hop journalism into a force, has passed away.

James Bernard, a pioneering Hip-Hop journalist and media executive who helped shape the editorial voice of The Source and later co-founded XXL, has died. His death was confirmed by colleagues in media and friends. Additional details surrounding the cause of death were not immediately available.

“His passion of music was legendary. A Class Act. James helped shepherd Hip-Hop from skepticism to seriousness, from novelty to culture,” said Questlove on his Instagram page. “This loss hits deep for everyone who learned how to listen through his words. Rest In Beats Sir.”

Bernard was a central figure in the rise of Hip-Hop journalism during the late 1980s and 1990s, a period when rap music was emerging as a dominant cultural and commercial force.

He is best known for his work at The Source, where he rose to become co-editor-in-chief and helped establish the magazine as the most influential Hip-Hop publication of its era.

At The Source, Bernard played a key role in developing an editorial approach that treated Hip-Hop as both an art form and a social force. Under his leadership, the magazine blended music criticism with political commentary, investigative reporting, and cultural analysis, helping to legitimize Hip-Hop journalism within mainstream media while remaining rooted in the culture.

In 1994, Bernard was among senior editors who abruptly left The Source following internal disputes over editorial independence and business practices. The departure became one of the most significant moments in Hip-Hop media history and marked a turning point in the magazine’s leadership and direction.

Following his exit, Bernard co-founded XXL alongside fellow editor Reginald Dennis. Launched in 1997, XXL quickly became The Source’s chief competitor and established its own identity through long-form journalism, in-depth artist profiles, and a broader editorial lens that connected Hip-Hop to fashion, politics, and popular culture. Bernard’s role in shaping XXL’s early vision helped solidify the magazine as a long-running institution in Hip-Hop media.

Author and journalist Rob Kenner said, “He took a stand for editorial integrity and journalistic independence—values that are still under threat to this day.”

Beyond magazine publishing, Bernard’s career reflected a wider engagement with culture and civic life. He later served as national field director for the Hip-Hop Political Convention, an effort aimed at mobilizing young voters and translating Hip-Hop’s cultural influence into political participation. He was also involved with initiatives supported by the Rockefeller Foundation that focused on race, democracy, and public discourse.

Bernard contributed writing to mainstream outlets including The New York Times, The Village Voice, and Entertainment Weekly, expanding Hip-Hop’s presence in legacy media. He also co-authored The New Book of Rock Lists, demonstrating a breadth of knowledge that extended beyond rap.

In recent years, Bernard continued public service work, including community outreach efforts in New York City connected to public health initiatives. Friends and colleagues described him as deeply principled and committed to the idea that media should serve both truth and community.

Chris Latimer, an album of The Source, said, “There was nobody on this earth like James Bernard. The brother not only embodied brilliance and a high IQ, but he was genuinely excited about Hip-Hop and genuinely excited for you as a Black entrepreneur. There were no signs of ego, no disdain that sometimes comes with superintelligence.”

He also graduated Juris Doctor c## laude from Harvard Law School in March, 1992 and received his Bachelor of Arts (Honors), at Brown University with a concentration in Public Policy and American Institutions.

James Bernard is remembered as a foundational figure in Hip-Hop journalism and an editor who helped build the standards, language, and infrastructure. His life’s work continues to shape how the culture is reported and understood, especially with AllHipHop. His influence endures in generations of writers, editors, and platforms that followed the path he helped create.