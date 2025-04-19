Yella Beezy Denied Bond Adjustment To Attend Son’s Football Games

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yella Beezy will remain under house arrest for the foreseeable future. The rapper, who’s charged with capital murder for the killing of Dallas rapper Mo3, asked the judge for a bond adjustment to attend his son’s football games but was denied.

Beezy filed a petition in March seeking permission from the court to be able to leave the house to support his son, a measure he said would ensure “continued family engagement and stability.” Both sides were presented in court on Friday (April 18), where the judge ultimately decided to rule against Beezy’s request.

Yella Beezy (real name Markies Deandre Conway) was arrested and charged with capital murder in March in connection with the 2020 shooting death of Mo3. According to court documents, Beezy was indicted by a Dallas County grand jury on allegations that he hired Kewon Dontrell White to carry out the killing, which took place in broad daylight on Interstate 35E in Dallas.

Kewon White – the hitman Dallas rapper Yella Beezy is accused of hiring in Mo3 murder- says he’ll be home soon during Live from prison pic.twitter.com/dxeTFQ8ntF — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) April 2, 2025

Authorities say White chased Mo3 on foot after a car chase, shooting him multiple times as the rapper attempted to flee. The incident was captured on traffic cameras. A bystander was also injured but survived. White and another man, Devin Brown, have also been indicted in the case, with White already serving a federal prison sentence for a separate firearm offense.

Yella Beezy was initially held on a $2 million bond at the Dallas County Jail but was able to come up with $750,000 to post bail.

The indictment doesn’t specify the motive for the alleged murder-for-hire plot. Beezy rose to prominence with his 2017 hit “That’s On Me” and has collaborated with major artists like Quavo, Gucci Mane and Lil Wayne. He has previously faced legal troubles, including dismissed charges of weapon possession, sexual assault and child endangerment.

White was recently captured on a jailhouse livestream boasting about coming home soon. Check it out above.