Yella Beezy Misses Mo3 Murder Hearing After Mother Dies

Yella Beezy missed his Mo3 murder case hearing after his mother died. Lawyers seek new trial date as rapper mourns under house arrest.

Yella Beezy was supposed to be at his pretrial hearing for the Mo3 murder case, but apparently, he was too distraught to attend his court date.

According to his lawyers, the Dallas rapper didn’t show up to court because his mother died. His lawyers told WFAA they’re talking about pushing back his February 2 trial date.

“We can confirm his mother’s passing,” his legal team said in a statement. “We are having another hearing next week to go over some of the pre-trial motions. We will also be discussing a new trial date.”

Yella Beezy has been under house arrest since March, when a judge cut his bond from $2 million down to $750,000. The 33-year-old rapper faces capital murder charges for allegedly hiring someone to kill Mo3 back in November 2020.

Prosecutors say Yella Beezy paid Kewon White to shoot Mo3 on Interstate 35E in broad daylight. Mo3 died at the hospital after getting hit multiple times while driving near the Dallas Zoo.

White was arrested in December 2020 and he’s doing almost nine years in federal prison on gun charges. Devin Maurice Brown also faces federal charges connected to Mo3’s death, and he’s still locked up in Dallas County Jail.

The case has been moving slowly but steadily, although Yella Beezy recently blasted prosecutors for “burying” him under a mountain of paperwork and evidence they plan to use during his upcoming trial.

Yella Beezy got indicted in March 2025 on capital murder and remuneration charges. That’s the legal term for hiring someone to commit murder. Even though he’s under house arrest with electronic monitoring, Yella Beezy can still make music.

A judge let him leave home one day a week for five hours to record in the studio. The rapper can only record from 5 P.M. to 10 P.M. and must notify court officials in advance. He can’t have any contact with protected people or touch any guns.

He dropped a single called Blame It On Me in September and has almost 620,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Mo3 was known for hits like “Errybody,” “Outside,” and “Broken Love.” His murder shocked Dallas Hip-Hop because both rappers had said they didn’t have beef with each other.

Both sides will meet next week to work out pretrial motions and figure out what they agree on. If Yella Beezy gets convicted of capital murder, he faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty.