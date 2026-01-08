EXCLUSIVE: Yella Beezy Fights Evidence Dump In Mo3 Murder Case, Trial Date Approaches

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yella Beezy’s lawyers say prosecutors dumped 16 terabytes of evidence on them, making it impossible to prepare for his Mo3 murder trial.

‌Lawyers for Dallas rapper Yella Beezy, accused in the 2020 highway killing of rival rapper Mo3, say prosecutors buried them under a mountain of digital files and are asking a judge to point out what the state actually plans to use in court.

Attorneys for Yella Beezy filed a motion saying they received about 16 terabytes of evidence in the capital murder case, plus another large batch in December 2025. They say much of it is random or repetitive material, including long videos where nothing happens, jail calls that don’t involve Yella Beezy and files labeled only with confusing numbers.

The rapper is charged with arranging the murder of Mo3 in November 2020, by allegedly paying a guy named Kewon White to carry out the shooting on a Dallas highway.

Dallas police and federal agents investigated the case for more than five years before a grand jury indicted Yella Beezy in March 2025.

The defense says the sheer size of the file dump makes it almost impossible to prepare for the trial. They argue that, with so much unrelated material mixed in, it is not realistic for them to find key evidence that could help Beezy or respond to the state’s case.

The deadly feud between Yella Beezy and Mo3 had been brewing for years before it turned violent on Interstate 35E.

Both Dallas rappers publicly downplayed their beef in interviews, with Mo3 telling VladTV, “it was nothing” when asked about tensions with Yella Beezy.

Yella Beezy also tried to minimize the conflict, claiming he didn’t even know Mo3 when reporters asked about their relationship.

Despite their public denials, the rivalry between the two rappers ran deep in Dallas Hip-Hop circles, escalating through social media exchanges and diss tracks that fans and locals knew were aimed at each other.

On November 11, 2020, Mo3 was driving northbound on Interstate 35E near the Dallas Zoo around midday when an armed man approached his vehicle after both cars had stopped in traffic.

The 28-year-old rapper got out of his car and tried to run away on foot, but was chased down and shot multiple times in broad daylight with other drivers and witnesses around.

Mo3 was rushed to a local hospital but died from his injuries, leaving behind three children and a growing music career that had earned him recognition beyond Dallas.

Kewon Dontrell White was arrested about a month after the shooting and charged with Mo3’s murder. White is currently serving a nearly nine-year federal prison sentence on separate gun charges while awaiting trial for the murder case.

A second man, Devin Maurice Brown, 32, was also indicted in April 2021 on murder charges connected to Mo3’s death.

Prosecutors allege Brown helped coordinate the killing and contacted witnesses multiple times, trying to influence their testimony, according to court documents.

Brown is expected to stand trial in November 2026, while Yella Beezy’s trial date is slated for February 2.