YG Says It’s Still F### Donald Trump – Calls Former President “Racist” & Slams Plans For Police Immunity 

YG slammed Donald Trump’s pledge to give officers federal immunity and branded the former President “racist.”

YG hasn’t changed his opinion on Donald Trump and says it’s still “FDT, (F### Donald Trump)” eight years on from his Trump diss.

On Sunday (August 4), the West Coast rapper shared his thoughts on the former President during an interview with Kick streamer Adin Ross.

YG branded Donald Trump “racist” and condemned Trump’s recent pledge to give officers federal immunity so they can“do their jobs.”

According to YG, law enforcement officers “should be held responsible for their actions,” and claimed he has friends who have been victims of police brutality.

“I’m Black,” he declared. “I got a lot of homies and friends that done been in police brutality situations where they ain’t really do nothing wrong. Police trippin’ out and n##### end up dead or f##### up in jail.” YG added, “Trump, he thinks different and I don’t f### with that.”

Adin Ross gets YG on stream to find out why he dislikes Donald Trump so much to the point he made the song “F—k Donald Trump” 👀 pic.twitter.com/CXe0vtGsMt — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) August 4, 2024

During his controversial appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists convention last week, Trump was asked whether he would give immunity to the Illinois sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot 36-year-old Black woman Sonya Massey in July.

However, Trump seemed unfamiliar with the case and refused to clarify his position.

“I don’t know the exact case but I saw something. And it didn’t look good to me,” Trump said. “You are talking with the water right?”

Asked why the deputy should get immunity, Trump replied, “Well he might not, it depends on what happens. I am talking about people much different than that. We need people to protect ourselves,” Trump said.

Trump is literally there trying to sway minority voters but doesn’t know about #SonyaMassey??? When Biden and Harris both reached out to the Massey family after one of, if not the most, heinous unnecessary killings of a minority by police in history 🤯🤯🤯pic.twitter.com/f7ZDxF20M4 — Jay Henry (@jayhenry79) July 31, 2024

YG Says Donald Trump Is Racist

YG also weighed in on the Sonya Massey shooting during his conversation with Adin Ross.

“She called the police to come protect and serve her and she end up getting shot in the face. What type of s### is that?” he questioned. “That muthafucka needs to go under the jail.”

When the streamer attempted to push back, claiming the officer was charged, the rapper stood firm. “Yeah but Trump is trying to change that,” YG added. He also refused to be drawn into a debate about Vice President Kamala Harris’ time as a prosecutor.

“We talking about police brutality. We not talking about laws back in the day when weed was illegal,” he asserted. “We’re talking about police brutality on innocent Black muthafuckas who was in the wrong, who didn’t have a gun.”

Elsewhere during the conversation, YG said that Donald Trump is racist. He refused to give specific examples but said he “needs to put more respect on minorites.” YG also urged Ross to call him during his upcoming interview with Trump.