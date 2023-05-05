Young Thug’s Brother Denied Bail After Gun Arrest; Accused Of Drug Deal On Cleveland Ave.

A judge denied bond to Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk following his arrest in Atlanta.
According to WSB-TV, police apprehended Unfoonk after they allegedly saw him participate in a drug deal on Thursday (May 4). He was denied bond on Friday (May 5).
Unfoonk was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, participating in criminal street gang activity, not wearing a seatbelt and a window tint violation. Cops noticed his alleged drug deal while conducting surveillance on Cleveland Ave.
Police caught Unfoonk in a traffic stop, pulling him over for having tinted windows. Officers claimed they smelled marijuana and found marijuana particles in Unfoonk’s vehicle, but he faced no drug-related charges.
Young Thug’s brother, whose real name is Quantavious Grier, was out on probation after taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. He pleaded guilty to one count of violating Georgia’s RICO act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.
Unfoonk received a 12-year sentence with two years commuted and the remaining 10 on probation. His plea deal required him to complete 750 hours of community service and barred him from possessing a gun.
Young Thug awaits trial in the YSL RICO case. He maintains his innocence.