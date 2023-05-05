Young Thug’s Brother Denied Bail After Gun Arrest; Accused Of Drug Deal On Cleveland Ave.

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk was arrested on multiple charges while out on probation after taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

A judge denied bond to Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk following his arrest in Atlanta.

According to WSB-TV, police apprehended Unfoonk after they allegedly saw him participate in a drug deal on Thursday (May 4). He was denied bond on Friday (May 5).

Unfoonk was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, participating in criminal street gang activity, not wearing a seatbelt and a window tint violation. Cops noticed his alleged drug deal while conducting surveillance on Cleveland Ave.

Police caught Unfoonk in a traffic stop, pulling him over for having tinted windows. Officers claimed they smelled marijuana and found marijuana particles in Unfoonk’s vehicle, but he faced no drug-related charges.

Young Thug’s brother, whose real name is Quantavious Grier, was out on probation after taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. He pleaded guilty to one count of violating Georgia’s RICO act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

Unfoonk received a 12-year sentence with two years commuted and the remaining 10 on probation. His plea deal required him to complete 750 hours of community service and barred him from possessing a gun.

Young Thug awaits trial in the YSL RICO case. He maintains his innocence.