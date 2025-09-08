Young Thug Drags Future Over Parenting & Loyalty in Leaked Jail Call

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Young Thug slammed Future’s parenting and loyalty in a leaked jail call, accusing him of being more invested in women than his own children.

Young Thug ripped into Future during a leaked jailhouse phone call, taking shots at his parenting skills and calling him out for flaking on a “Free Thug“ concert while he’s locked up in the YSL RICO case.

In the clip, which has been circulating online, Thug is on a call with Mariah the Scientist when the conversation turns to Future. Mariah doesn’t sugarcoat it, calling Future “burnt out,” and Thug responds with “Most definitely.”

Then things get personal. Thug paints Future as a guy who’s reckless with women and way too hands-off when it comes to being a dad. He claims Future’s got a long list of baby mamas and even said some women ended their pregnancies after finding out he was the father.

“B###### wanna have your kids. But you still gotta be 100% locked in with the kids. He like 100% locked in with the b######. That’s the wrong way to go,” Thug said on the 11-minute audio clip.

And that wasn’t even the worst of it. Thug goes off about how Future bailed on headlining a benefit concert to support him during his RICO case.

The YSL founder said Future told him he didn’t wanna “overshadow” the event, which didn’t sit right with him.

“What the hell are you talking about?” he snapped. “If it was the other way around, I would’ve done it no questions asked.”

Then he doubled down, calling Future fake and saying their bond wasn’t as real as it looked—despite them once getting each other’s names tattooed.

“He do lame stuff. He call me to the studio asking how to start his song. But when girls in the room, he act like he doesn’t hear me. Everything you know I done taught you,” Young Thug claimed.