Young Thug Issues Legal Demand For Speedy Trial As RICO Case Drags On

Young Thug has filed a request to exercise his constitutional right to a speedy trial as his RICO case drags on.

The rap star is grappling with a series of legal complications that have stalled his music career and brought considerable distress and impatience.

Young Thug was initially indicted on May 9, 2022, after authorities accused him of being the co-founder and leader of Young Slime Life, a group they claim is a criminal street gang that caused a wave of violence in Atlanta by perpetrating murders, selling drugs, assaulting rivals and other crimes like selling drugs and committing carjackings.

However, Young Thug’s defense vehemently contests these charges, asserting that Young Slime Life is, in fact, a record label and not a criminal organization.

Young Thug recently filed court documents with the Fulton County Clerk to exercise his legal right to a speedy trial by demanding a quicker court process.

This demand, duly served to the prosecutor and the presiding judge, Ural Glanville, underscores Young Thug’s resolve to assert his legal rights.

Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, has been vocal about the “torturous” conditions his client has been enduring at the Cobb County jail.

According to Steel, Young Thug has been subjected to a diet of processed food with little nutritional value, resulting in significant weight gain and even hospitalization due to kidney issues.

Moreover, the rapper has reportedly not seen the sun since his initial arrest, highlighting the severity of his confinement.

A total of 28 people were named in a sweeping gang and racketeering indictment last year, including rapper Gunna, who secured his freedom by renouncing YSL and accepting an Alford Plea.