YSL Defense Lawyer Jokes “I Need To Start An OnlyFans” Demands Answers Over Poor Pay  

A public defender claims she is being paid so poorly to represent one of the defendants in the YSL RICO trial that she joked about starting an OnlyFans page.

“This case is slated to last for about a year, and if you were to do the math, it would be six dollars an hour,” defense attorney Angela D’Wiliams said per WSB-TV. She added, “I can’t take any new cases. I can’t close any cases. I need something to survive off of.”

Back in March D’Wiliams submitted a motion requesting to withdraw from the case. She described the pay as “egregiously low for the amount of work and attention this trial requires.” One of her fellow public defenders in the case claimed, “I could make more money working at Chick-fil-A as a cashier.”

Now, D’Wiliams is demanding answers from the Georgia Public Defender Council that appointed her.

“We were under the impression that GPDC was advocating for us, and once they put those walls up, I’m thinking I need to start an OnlyFans,” D’Williams said.

“I asked for additional funds back in March, and that was met with a letter from the director saying she doesn’t need to meet with me anymore,” D’Williams said. “I need to know what she has done to advocate for the appointed counsel in this case.”

D’Wiliams met with GPDC, who are reportedly seeking to find additional funds for the public defenders – currently paid $15,000 for the entire YSL case. Both parties agreed to meet again within the next two weeks.