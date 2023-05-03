Yung Miami Shoots Her Shot At Megan Thee Stallion  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Yung Miami and Diddy may “go together real bad,” but the City Girl admitted she has her eye on Megan Thee Stallion.

Yung Miami is shooting her shot at Megan Thee Stallion, declaring the H-Town Hottie can get it “for a lifetime.”

The City Girls rapper opened up about her sexuality during a recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show, claiming she is bisexual and has a thing for Megan Thee Stallion. Her name came up while playing a game of “smash or pass’ and Yung Miami didn’t hold back.

“I’m a smash all day and tomorrow,” she replied before adding that Megan looks like she can “take me up and throw down.” Yung Miami confirmed she has been intimate with a woman before and that “I love it.”

Jason Lee then pointed out Yung Miami already admitted to saying things she doesn’t mean, but Yung Miami doubled down. “I really do like girls,” she claimed, although she said she doesn’t want to be in a relationship with a woman. Check out the clip below.

It isn’t the first time Yung Miami expressed her feelings towards Megan Thee Stallion, in fact, she did it in person. The pair shared a very flirty exchange last year during an episode of Miami’s podcast Caresha Please.

Both women admitted their sexual attraction to the other in a pretty heated exchange. After complimenting each other, Megan admitted she likes how submissive Yung Miami is with her. “You be very girly every time I see you and I be like, ‘That’s why I like her. She be ready to just come sit in my lap. That’s what I like,” Meg shared.

Meanwhile, Yung Miami went viral after stepping out hand-in-hand with Diddy at the Met Gala earlier this week. Red carpet host La La Anthony had Diddy sweating buckets after asking the couple their relationship status.

“We definitely go together real bad!” he said before adding, “She’s my date for the night. We don’t put titles on it. Everybody wants us to put a title on it, we don’t put titles. This like my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me with. And I’m blessed that she’s my date tonight.”