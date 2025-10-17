‘Concert etiquette doesn’t exist’: Black woman goes to 2hollis concert in Seattle. Then people start pulling out her braids

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Black woman is stunned after leaving the 2hollis concert in Seattle missing several of her braids.

TikTok user Swaz (@luvswaz) posted a video with her discovery on Sep. 29. Based on the sound of her voice, Swaz is recording this the morning after the Chicago-based rapper’s show. “I actually got my hair ripped out,” she says to start the video. “I was at the 2hollis concert in Seattle. That is definitely a snap from the braid. And then I saw this braid. Oh my god. I just woke up y’all. This one’s gone.”

In the caption, Swaz wrote, “There was definitely some comments and aggression towards my braids. I could feel people pulling on it (not in a crowd crush way!), but genuinely having to grab back sections of my hair from people’s hands, full grip.”

Viewers React to the Woman’s Experience At 2hollis Seattle Show

In the comments, viewers expressed empathy and outrage at what happened to Swaz at the 2hollis concert. For the uninitiated, 2hollis refers to the alternative pop artist and relative of Skrillex. The 21-year-old is currently on tour in the U.S. promoting his latest studio album, Star.

“2hollis needs to say something about this,” wrote one viewer. “I keep seeing women get hurt at his shows.”

“I love 2hollis, but he needs to address the blatant assault at his concerts,” wrote a second person. “It’s OK to mosh, it’s OK to party, but when people are deadass being assaulted in ways that I’ve been seeing … is NOT OK. I’m sure he sees these kinds of vids, too. I’m so sorry this happened to you.”

A third person said, “People need to realize this isn’t just a 2hollis issue. Like every ‘underground’ artist has the same crowd, because it’s filled with 16-19 year-old boys. Concert etiquette doesn’t exist in these audiences.”

What Is Going On At 2hollis Shows?

In a Reddit thread posted to r/2hollis at the end of September, commenters discussed X posts from a woman who claimed her ribs were broken after an assault during night one of the Los Angeles shows.

“Broke my rib at 2holls LA N1. Everyone going tonight, please be careful and wear your hair up,” the post reads. “I was at center barricade on Tuesday night and I’m 5’4” and 97 lbs so I got thrown to the floor during ‘Two Bad’ and they dogpiled on top of me. And I found out today that my rib is cracked. Another girl behind me broke her foot during ‘No Me Importa.’”

“That concert was [expletive]. I was in the middle, got pushed pretty much to the front, crushed from the front and the back,” wrote one person in the comments.

Another person wrote, “I’m so confused whether it’s specifically 2hollis concerts having exceptionally frequent bad scenarios or it’s because this sub speaks up about it.”

“It’s been happening with so many parasocial fanbases,” responded someone else.

Five months ago, another person posted to Reddit after a show in Sydney to accuse a woman in the audience of groping 2hollis while he was performing onstage.

All Hip Hop contacted Swaz via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted representatives for 2hollis via email for comment.

