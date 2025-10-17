‘Your attitude is so disgusting’: California Walmart customer asks receipt checker to get her a manager. She can’t believe what the worker says next

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A California Walmart customer is outraged after an interaction with a receipt checker she says had a “disgusting” attitude.

TikTok user @krymiariiver posted a video about the encounter on Sep. 30. “I’m walking out of Walmart with a Walmart bag that is bigger than my head, mind you,” she says to start the video. “And I’m listening to a voice note, right. I hear the lady at the door say ‘receipt’ but I’m literally on the phone, so I keep it pushing.”

Most of the time, the interaction would’ve ended right there. But the Walmart employee continued the conversation. “I hear her say, ‘You’re on camera,’” @krymiariiver says. “I take my headphone out and I turn around and I say, ‘Excuse me?’ She said, ‘You heard me.’ I said, ‘Yes, I did hear you, but I’m not obligated to show you my receipt.’”

California Walmart Customer Asks Receipt Checker for Manager

At that point, a woman behind @krymiariiver chimed in to agree that @krymiariiver didn’t have to show her receipt and that the employee was essentially accusing @krymiariiver of theft. “[The woman] asks her what her name is and Barbara takes off her name tag and begins to put it in her pocket,” @krymiariiver recalls.

The fact that the employee would hide her name tag indicated to @krymiariiver that Barbara might’ve violated store policy with her comments.

“So that’s when I asked, ‘Hey, Barbara, can I speak to your manager, please?’ She told me, ‘Go find her.’ Excuse me?” says @krymiariiver, clearly still outraged. “I said, ‘Oh my god, your attitude is so disgusting.’”

@krymiariiver concludes the video with a question for the corporation. “So my question to Walmart is why do you give the option to your customers to text the receipt or print the receipt?” she asks. “Because I texted it to myself. I didn’t have a printed receipt to even show her. Why is she sitting there pressing me over a receipt?”

Viewers React to the Walmart Receipt Incident

In the comments, viewers expressed disbelief at the situation and outrage on @krymiariiver’s behalf.

“The lady behind you being your hype man,” wrote one person.

A second person said they also opt out of receipt check. “I stopped showing my receipt when I learned it wasn’t forced,” they wrote.

“Walked out? Girl, you left without complaining to anyone?” said a third person.

Someone else suggested, “Call Walmart and ask for a manager. You have every right to get her in trouble.”

Do You Have to Show Your Receipt At Walmart?

In short, you don’t have to show a receipt when you leave Walmart. However, forgoing the receipt check might give employees like Barbara the impression that you’re stealing. If an employee does have “reasonable” suspicion that a shopper is committing theft, they are able (depending on state law) to stop and ask you for a receipt.

So it might be one of those situations where you don’t have to follow the rule, but it’s easier in the long run if you just do it.

All Hip Hop contacted @krymiariiver via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Walmart to clarify its receipt check policy via online contact form.