Cardi B Plays The Bible To Protect Her From Dark Energy

Cardi B said she felt harmful energy from women after announcing her pregnancy and asked her mother to pray over her and her unborn child.

Cardi B Turns To Prayer After Pregnancy Announcement Triggers Negativity

Cardi B said she felt an unsettling wave of negativity from women after confirming her pregnancy, prompting her to lean on her mother’s prayers for protection.

The Bronx-born rapper said the energy around her shifted after she shared the news. “I called my mom the other day to pray over me and my baby because I feel like a lot of weirdness has been coming out from people and women and all this stuff ever since I announced that I was pregnant,” she said.

Cardi B Says Women Are Wishing Harm On Her Unborn Child

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, didn’t hold back when describing the kind of energy she’s been feeling. “There’s a lot of weird women that will wish you weird stuff on your kid, like stillbirth, death, slowness, you know what I’m saying? And I feel that energy. I feel people putting that on me.”

She believes many people had already guessed she was pregnant before she confirmed it. But once it became public, she said the tone shifted. “And it’s funny because I know that y’all knew that I was pregnant because clearly everybody kind of figured that I was. But the negativity and the weirdness that people are bringing and putting, I told my mom like, please pray for me and for the Lord to cover me.”

Cardi B Leans On Faith To Protect Herself And Her Baby

To shield herself from what she described as “dark energy,” Cardi said she turns to her spiritual practices. She often plays the Bible out loud in her home to create a protective atmosphere. “I personally believe nothing is as powerful as a mother’s prayer,” she said.

The Grammy-winning artist has spoken before about her belief in spiritual protection, but this time she said the tension feels more direct. She believes the negativity intensified after she made her pregnancy public and said she’s doing what she can to stay grounded.

Cardi made the comments earlier this week while addressing her followers amid her ongoing pregnancy.