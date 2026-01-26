‘He clocked yall fr’: Man ridicules gorilla at Chicago Zoo. Then he responds

A woman just learned not to laugh too loudly at the male gorilla in the Chicago Zoo.

TikTok user Zachary (@zachary_francisco) posted an interaction with a gorilla at the Chicago Zoo. In it, a woman clearly chuckles at the great ape, who seemingly strikes at the durable glass in response. Then, the gorilla moves and burrows away in the enclosure.

The video, which has garnered 2.2 million views since Tuesday, reflected a lighthearted moment from a visit to the Chicago Zoo. However, commenters pointed out how potentially unethical it was to keep an animal in a zoo for its entire life.

Which Gorilla Is Zachary and His Group Interacting With?

The Brookfield Chicago zoo technically has three male gorillas. It welcomed two new gorillas, named Shango and Barney, to a brand new exhibit in May. Transferred from the Miami zoo, these brothers currently reside at the James & Elizabeth Bramsen Tropic Forests exhibit. This is separated from the multi-generational group. The other Western Lowland Gorilla, Jontu, is housed with five females.

Shango is notably stoic, often raising a middle finger toward guests with no discernible expression. One commenter shared an encounter with the gorilla at Brookfield, saying, “We got the finger the whole time at Brookfield zoo lol.” Shango cannot fully bend his middle finger due to an accident that occurred while fighting with Barney, hence the seemingly calm but somewhat odd expression.

In contrast, Barney does not have this distinct characteristic, which can help tell them apart. It’s unclear if Zachary was filming Shango, Barney, or Jontu, as the bachelor group and multi-generational group’s habitats have very similar amenities to one another.

Why Would the Gorilla Bang on the Glass?

According to some commenters, the gorillas at Brookfield and other zoos “hate pictures.” They often turn away from the glass to avoid being seen.

It’s more likely that the gorillas hate the sounds coming from behind the glass rather than the pictures themselves.

The Brookfield Zoo stated, “Because gorillas — and particularly male gorillas — are very protective of their space, it’s important to be respectful of them when you visit. Remember, they are just moving in, and this is a big change for them! Just like it takes us time to adjust after a transition, the gorillas are still learning what it’s like to live in their new habitats. To be respectful of the gorillas’ territory at the Zoo, avoid slamming or tapping on the glass, and try to move around the space in a quiet and calm manner,” with regard to the new bachelor troop.

While the guests were not tapping on the glass at that time, the noise from outside may have bothered the gorilla, leading him to tap on the glass and run further into the enclosure.

Why Are Viewers Saying That Zoos Are ‘Cruel’?

Some viewers shared why they would never consider going to a zoo in the comments section.

“I don’t visit the zoos, it’s cruel,” said one viewer.

Another added, “This made me sad.”

People have been debating about the ethics of zoos or menageries since their inception. Animals are said to have extremely unhappy and bored lives in their enclosures. This is because they’re significantly smaller than the environments they would normally grow up in.

The James & Elizabeth Bramsen Tropic Forests exhibit is notably expansive. Shango and Barney have three acres to explore, larger than most habitats throughout the country. The multi-generational group of gorillas, however, tends to travel through “home ranges” that can be over 1,000 acres.

But, one commenter added an interesting point: “Before anyone starts complaining; majority of these animals were either born in zoos and lack the basic instincts they’d need to survive in the wild or have been injured and rescued and rehabilitated but are unreleasable. Both Lincoln Park and Brookfield Zoo are AZA accredited and participate in the Species Survival Program which helps to breed populations of critically endangered animals to re-release into the wild and re-establish populations.”

Brookfield Zoo is AZA certified and does participate in the Species Survival Program. Shango and Barney were born at the San Francisco Zoo. They would not be able to be released into the wild due to their pre-existing captivity. Similarly, Jontu was born at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, making him unlikely to thrive if released into the wild.

AllHipHop reached out to the Brookfield Zoo’s press team via email and Zachary via TikTok direct message for comment.