Florida woman sits at the bar next to a 50-something man. They strike up a conversation—then the server asks them something wild. It gets worse: ‘I got really creeped out’

‘This is why i always look mad when im out alone.’

A Florida woman is going viral after sharing an uncomfortable encounter with an older man at a restaurant bar, leading to concerns around being romantically approached by strangers.

On May 2, @missinginactionn1 posted a TikTok explaining that she had gone out to dinner alone and ended up seated next to a man she estimated to be in his 50s. “And we just kind of get into conversation,” she says.

What Made This Florida Bar Interaction So Peculiar?

According to her, the interaction initially felt completely normal. The pair allegedly arrived around the same time. Eventually, they casually began discussing topics like investing, retirement accounts, and the stock market.

She said the man spent much of the conversation giving her financial advice, including suggestions about Roth IRAs and 401(k)s. While she already knew much of the information, she continued engaging because she viewed it as a harmless exchange.

At first, she emphasized, there were no obvious red flags. “The conversation’s not weird,” she says. “He’s not creepy; he’s not weird. It’s just a conversation between strangers.”

Things allegedly took a turn when the server approached and assumed the two were dining together. The woman immediately requested separate checks, but the man reportedly insisted on paying for her $18 meal anyway.

She eventually accepted the gesture, describing him at the time as “very nice.” However, the situation became more uncomfortable once they both left the restaurant simultaneously and continued talking outside.

According to the woman, the dynamic shifted when the man then asked if she wanted to go on a walk. She declined, citing an early morning ahead. Then, he allegedly asked for a hug, to which she responded with a side hug. “And then he goes in for a kiss,” she says.

She says the man brushed it off by saying he “tried” and that he assumed they wouldn’t be exchanging numbers. She confirmed his suspicion. The creator said the interaction became even more alarming in hindsight because, before leaving, the man had allegedly asked questions about her living situation and whether she had roommates.

“Ladies, if a man asks you that, say that you live with a man,” she says. “Just say it.”

She clarifies that she doesn’t necessarily believe the man intended to harm her. However, she said the exchange reminded her how quickly seemingly innocent situations can become uncomfortable or even dangerous.

How Do Women Feel About Being Approached By Strangers?

Although many commenters argued that there is nothing wrong with approaching someone in public romantically, research suggests women’s feelings about these interactions are often highly dependent on context, safety, and how well social boundaries are respected.

Studies have found that women were significantly more cautious than men when approached by strangers for romantic or sexual interest and were far less likely to express interest in further contact after an initial interaction.

Other research examining women’s reactions to being approached by unknown men in public found that women often immediately assess factors like personal safety, the man’s intentions, the environment, and the possibility of risk before deciding how to respond. Studies on public harassment and “stranger incivility” have also found women are substantially more likely than men to report feeling emotionally affected by uncomfortable encounters with male strangers in public spaces.

AllHipHop reached out to @missinginactionn1 for comment via TikTok direct message and comment. We will update this story if she responds.