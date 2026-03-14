Florida man orders takeout from restaurant that only accepts ‘review’ and not ‘tips.’ Then Uber Eats asks him a question

A Florida man ordered takeout from Uber Eats. Then he realized that the restaurant only accepted reviews instead of tips, even though the app had a tipping option on it.

Brandon Wiley (@brandonwiley876), a Florida-based TikTok content creator, shared what he believed to be a tipping scam on Uber Eats in a video with over 1,700 views.

Why Does This Customer Believe Uber Eats Is Pulling a Scam?

Wiley said he placed an order at Cow & Cheese, a restaurant in Winter Park, for pickup, as his workplace is only around two minutes away from the store. The app gave him an option to tip the store workers for his pickup. In his video, he didn’t clarify whether or not he ended up tipping the restaurant at that time. But he did notice that he had the opportunity to do so.

He said when he got in the store, he realized that there was very clear signage that said it didn’t accept any tips. Instead, they wanted positive reviews.

“The staff told me specifically that they do not receive any of the tips,” he said. “So that means Uber Eats’ corporate greed is taking the tips from them when you decide to put a tip in the app.”

Wiley called the alleged practice “ridiculous” and said he was sharing his video so that others didn’t leave tips on the app “for no reason.”

Does Uber Eats Take Restaurants’ Pickup Tips?

While Wiley thought Uber Eats pocketed the tips they received on the app, there are also other explanations.

When a restaurant conducts its own deliveries, the restaurant receives the delivery fee and tip in its weekly pay summary. Similarly, when there’s no delivery driver and a tip goes “to the restaurant,” it is supposed to show up in the summary. Otherwise, it directly contradicts Uber Eats’ stated policies, which apply to pickup and delivery.

Commenters mentioned this while discussing Wiley’s post, saying that there’s a likely chance the restaurant is getting the tips.

“The money you pay goes to the owners/management and they are not paying the tips to the employee,” one viewer suggested. “It would be up to the business to pay the employee.”

Another added that “the owners are stealing tips from staff. The tips go directly to the restaurant.”

AllHipHop reached out to Cow & Cheese via TikTok direct message and comment, Wiley via TikTok direct message and comment, and Uber Eats via email for more information. We’ll let you know if any party responds.

#corporategreed ♬ original sound – Brandon Wiley @brandonwiley876 Currently under the weather, but on top of all the other greediness in America Uber Eats is stealing tips from corporations when selecting the in store pickup option. I had a feeling, but today confirmed when the employees told me they do not accept tips and that anything coming through the Uber Eats app they do not receive. #ubereats