‘I’m definitely checking my room now’: Georgia guests get on Carnival Cruise Line Glory ship. Then they flip over the mattress

A Georgia woman on a Carnival Cruise Line ship found a horrifying thing underneath her mattress: Bed bugs. Here’s how Carnival resolved the situation.

In a video with over 58,000 views, TikTok user @savagemanda89 showed a maid cleaning her room due to the apparent pests. “Never again,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

Based on her video, Carnival did not switch out her room or give her alternate accommodations. Instead, a maid on the ship searched for the bed bugs and “cleaned them” leaving her to return to her dwelling.

So, do Carnival Cruises normally have bed bugs? And what should you do if you find them in your cabin?

‘Never Again’: Bed Bugs on Carnival Cruise Ships

Carnival Cruises admit that bedbugs do occasionally come onboard via guest luggage. When a guest brings their suitcase from a hotel, resort, or even from their home, they might carry with them an unwanted pest. Obviously, that part is outside of the cruise line’s control.

“Carnival Cruise Line has extensive procedures and protocols for the detection and treatment of bedbugs. All Stateroom Attendants are trained to recognize the possible presence of bedbugs and are required to conduct weekly inspections of every cabin,” the company’s website indicates.

Apparently, this process doesn’t always end with pristine results. In a 2023 review of the Carnival Liberty, a passenger wrote, “Definitely came home with bed bug bites.”

Another review from 2023 reiterated the fact that you can come home with bed bugs, this time on the Carnival Legend. “I ended up leaving the cruise with bronchitis and bed bugs!! I wish I could send them my Terminix bill,” they wrote.

Carnival Passengers Discuss Bug Problems

In the comments section of the TikTok video, some commenters said they found @savagemanda89’s story hard to believe. “If sure if there were actually bed bugs, the mattress would have immediately been swapped out and the room would have been cleaned and sterilized,” wrote one person.

A TikTok commenter from the original post who also stayed on the Glory said the ship needed “better cleaning.” They said, “These ships need [more time] to clean before boarding [new] passengers. The boat debarks at 8 a.m., and the next group starts getting on around noon. That’s crazy!”

Other apparent Carnival Cruise guests cemented the fact that the ships may have a pest problem. One user wrote, “We just got off that boat Friday! No bed bugs in our room but down the hall, a couple did get bitten up and the management stated it was allergic reaction! But from what?”

There’s a good chance that the stateroom attendants missed the signs available for them for some passengers, leading to a discrepancy in how they treat certain rooms. There’s always a risk when staying at any hotel, although customers recently seem to struggle to find bite-free spaces.

All Hip Hop reached out to @savagemanda89 and Carnival Cruise’s press line for more information. We’ll let you know if we hear back from either party.