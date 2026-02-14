‘I tried a Nescafé café’: Arizona man goes to the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Then he gets charged double

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A viral TikTok from an Arizona-based traveler is sparking conversation about tourist pricing. He claims he was overcharged near one of the world’s most visited landmarks.

On Dec. 3, @thebirthmarkedtraveler posted a video describing being repeatedly charged far more than the prices listed on cafe menus while visiting Egypt. “I’m at the pyramids of Giza, and I am so upset right now,” says the tourist.

What Made the Great Pyramids Café Pricing So Frustrating?

The traveler explains that his day soured after attempting to order a $4.68 mango smoothie at a nearby café. According to him, the vendor substituted a mango-kiwi drink and then presented a bill for $7.50. When the customer pushed back, the worker allegedly insisted he had already communicated the higher price. Frustrated, the traveler refused the drink and left the store.

Hoping the first encounter was a fluke, he says he walked to another nearby option. This time, he went to a branded Nescafé café, expecting clearer pricing and a more straightforward transaction. The menu listed what he described as a reasonable price for coffee ($2.65), so he ordered a decaf Americano.

As the drink was being prepared, the man said he repeatedly asked for price confirmation, only to be ignored. When an answer finally came, the cost was $8.51.

“It was more than triple the price that was on the menu,” he shares. He declined the drink and walked out, visibly frustrated.

Is It Common to Be Upcharged in Egypt?

The video has since drawn thousands of comments, with viewers debating whether this is an example of aggressive tourist markups. “I feel like most of Egypt’s economy is scamming foreigners,” wrote one commenter.

“Foreigners realising there’s a local price and foreigner’s price,” added another.

Experiences like the TikToker’s aren’t unheard of in Egypt’s major tourist zones, where inflated “tourist pricing” is frequently reported.

Around major attractions like the Great Pyramids, taxis, cafés, souvenir stalls, and informal vendors, overcharging and unclear pricing are common enough that travel guides and forums include “tourist pricing” warnings in their advice. Travelers on Reddit report paying significantly more than locals for basic goods or being quoted higher prices when it’s assumed they’re foreigners, especially if prices aren’t displayed.

Additionally, restaurants and shops near busy sites have been known to present hidden fees and inflate bills before and after ordering. This leads to surprise charges for foreign visitors. Travel guides strongly advise haggling or confirming costs in advance to avoid surprise markups.

That said, not every experience in Egypt is negative, with the country being a popular tourist destination. Many seasoned travelers suggest that preparedness, negotiation, and sticking to reputable vendors can help avoid overpricing while still enjoying the country’s historic sites.

AllHipHop reached out to @thebirthmarkedtraveler via TikTok direct message and Nescafé via email. We will update this story if either party responds.