‘I put in an appeal’: Woman gets text from Hyundai. They accuse her of ‘neglecting’ her car

A woman who’s having issues with her Hyundai got a notice from her local dealership that she was “neglecting” her car despite putting in regular service. Confused, she tried to appeal only to get denied.

Frustrated, she decided to put her experience out on TikTok and see if any mechanics or automotive experts can help her figure out what to do about her car.

“I put in for an appeal and I am here praying that Hyundai or God gives me a miracle and pushes this through,” Donna (@phoneafriend13) said in a video that’s garnered over 25,000 views since Oct. 24.

Woman Explains Text She Received from Hyundai

Donna was having issues with her 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe. The car wouldn’t stop sputtering, even when she would drive 10 or 20 miles an hour on the road. She had to drive with her hazards on, because the car would make a “ticking” noise as she went down the road.

One day, her son and a friend borrowed her car to stop at McDonald’s. About 30 minutes after leaving, they called her to let her know the car stopped entirely at a red light.

“ The car would not move. They said the steering locked up, but all the lights stayed on on the dash,” she said. “They also said it was smelling pretty bad.”

Another person came by and helped them put oil in the car and move it to a different location. They left the car parked overnight until Donna could assess the situation.

“I got to wake up today and this is my present,” Donna said. She drove the car home, but expressed worry that the engine would blow up “at any time.”

Hyundai Denied Woman’s Claim Due to ‘Neglect’

Toward the end of her first video, Donna revealed the car’s battery fully died. She was unable to move the wheel nor start the car. “The car’s gone,” she said in a follow-up.

Considering the fact that Hyundai cars usually come with an extended warranty, Donna made a claim with the company. But Hyundai quickly denied her request for service, accusing her of neglecting her vehicle.

She provided the company evidence that she had gotten her Hyundai routinely serviced, but it was of little use. Now, she’s hoping that further appeals could help her get her car fixed under warranty.

Viewers Sound Off on Hyundai Vehicles

Many commenters expressed their distaste for Hyundai, one of the most popular car manufacturers in the United States.

“Sorry, but it’s a Hyundai. Common problems reported for the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe include issues with the engine (crankshaft position sensor failure, excessive oil consumption, and recalls for engine components), transmission problems (hesitation, shuddering, and potential failure),” said one commenter.

Despite the fact that some models are generally reliable, many mechanics consider Hyundai’s a money-waster. The cars are a “mechanic no-no,” that show up in “never buy” lists because they routinely fail or sputter on the road.

Despite Hyundai’s own claims that its cars have “smart design, affordability, and innovation,” the company’s cars are also known for poor paint quality, routine dual clutch transmission issues (DCT), and overall weak resale value.

All Hip Hop has reached out to Hyundai and Donna for comment. We’ll let you know if either party responds.