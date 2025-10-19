‘I bought some Metaglasses just for problematic customers’: iHop server works the overnight shift alone. Then a couple shows up, disrespects her 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Let this be your reminder to be nice to the only server during an overnight shift next time you go eat at a restaurant late at night. This iHop server posts a seven minute video disheveled after a rude customer almost gets them fired.

“These customers literally have my foot tingling. I swear if you’re considering being a server, don’t. Literally, don’t,” says TikTok user Aaliyah (@liyah_nashelle).

Aliyah explains that they were working the overnight shift at iHop. They were the only server for the night and had to do several tasks including seating people, taking orders, running the food and bussing tables.

iHop Server Details Customer Encounter

A customer walks into iHop and according to Aliyah is waiting about three minutes when they start losing their patience. The customer then walks into the restaurant to a table without being escorted by an employee. This is when things escalated.

Aliyah walks over to the customer and asks them, “How can I help you?” The wife allegedly responds, “I need a table,” and slams the menus they have in their hands into Aliyah’s arm, practically throwing them at Aliyah.

“First of all, who are you throwing a menu at? Because now you’re getting mad disrespectful because you had to wait three minutes to be sat?” Aliyah says.

Aliyah then explains to the customer that they are the only server on staff and that as a result it’s going to be a slower process. However, the customer is not satisfied and continues to speak disrespectfully to Aliyah. Aliyah shares that they can not serve them with this attitude. The customer then goes to speak with a manager and to speak with her husband about what happened.

“I don’t know what the [expletive] she told her husband but I know for a fact she switched that [expletive] story up real [expletive] quickly bro and she’s so lucky I didn’t record,” Aliyah.

Aliyah’s video has 164,400 views and almost 40,000 likes.

Other iHop Crashouts

There must be something about the pancakes that makes people go nuts at iHop. TikTok is filled with videos of employees crying because of rude customers and management.

This video for example shows a server crying as they are speaking to customers at a table. Apparently, a customer had sent her plate back four times. Luckily, a nearby customer stood up for the waitress and told the customer to not be so insufferable.

Another video shows iHop waitress, Diana, crying in their car about a manager slashing their hours without a clear reason.

While compensation is important, other factors like management support, work-life balance and a restaurant’s culture and values also impact the quality of working for a restaurant chain according to an AL news article about restaurant chains with the happiest employees. iHop is not a company on that list.

Viewers React to the iHop Customer Story

Viewers in the comments of Aliyah’s video can relate to the stress and frustration of servers dealing with rude customers.

“I bought some Metaglasses just for problematic customers. I show my manager the footage. You wouldn’t believe how many clients lie on you,” says one comment.

“I don’t know what’s in the air customers have been evil, got me feeling like I’m going to stroke out or have a heart attack,” says another.

“Just remember the customers don’t sign your checks, and they ARE NOT always right,” someone else says.

Aliyah ends the video with explaining that they are probably going to get fired since the complaint was escalated to corporate.

All Hip Hop reached out to iHop for comment via email and to Aliyah for comment via TikTok message and comment.