Jimmy Fallon To Avoid Politics After Jimmy Kimmel Suspension & Pressure By Trump

Jimmy Fallon said he’s avoiding political commentary on “The Tonight Show” following Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension by ABC over remarks that drew FCC scrutiny.

Fallon Distances Himself From Political Jokes

Jimmy Fallon made it clear from New York this week that The Tonight Show won’t be diving into political waters, especially after Jimmy Kimmel was briefly taken off air by ABC. Speaking to CNBC on Tuesday, Fallon emphasized his commitment to keeping his show focused on humor, not headlines.

“Our show has never really been that political, you know,” Fallon said. “We hit both sides equally, and we try to make everybody laugh, and that’s really the way our show works.”

Kimmel’s Suspension Prompted Industry Buzz

Kimmel’s late-night program, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, was temporarily pulled by ABC on September 17 after his remarks about conservative figure Charlie Kirk drew attention from the Federal Communications Commission. He returned to the network six days later.

Fallon used his own monologue on September 18 to address the confusion surrounding the situation with his usual comedic tone.

“Well guys, the big story is that Jimmy Kimmel was suspended by ABC after pressure from the FCC (Federal Communications Commission), leaving everyone thinking WTF? What’s going on?” Fallon joked. “This morning I woke up to 100 text messages from my dad saying, ‘I’m sorry they cancelled your show.’ And I go, ‘That’s not me!’ That’s Jimmy Kimmel!’”

Fallon Praises Kimmel But Stays His Course

Despite the controversy, Fallon had kind words for Kimmel during his interview and on air.

“He’s a decent, funny and loving guy,” Fallon said. “And I hope he comes back.”

While Kimmel’s suspension sparked larger conversations about free speech and content boundaries in late-night television, Fallon said he’s sticking to his formula.

“Our monologues are kind of the same that we’ve been doing since Johnny Carson was hosting The Tonight Show,” Fallon said. “So really, I just keep my head down and make sure the jokes are funny.”

Writers Keep the Show Balanced

Fallon credited his team for helping maintain the show’s tone and direction.

“We’re just trying to make the best show we possibly can and entertain everybody,” he said. “We have a lot of clever, smart writers.”

Kimmel resumed hosting duties on September 23.



