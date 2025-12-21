Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

‘I always do an express cycle for an hour.’

A Georgia woman posted a video asking why her KitchenAid dishwasher only put on four-hour cycles. The internet quickly provided some answers.

On Nov 23, a TikTok user (@mackandersfinds) asked the internet to help explain why her dishwasher only has four-hour cycles.

“Does anybody from maybe KitchenAid know what’s going on?” she asked. “We just got a new dishwasher and every time I start it, it starts on a four-hour cycle. That just cannot be right and I can’t figure it out.”

Why Does the KitchenAid Dishwasher Have a Four-Hour Cycle?

This user was not alone in this problem, as commenters shared they experience the same thing. “Our dishwasher takes just about as long as well!” one person wrote.

Other comments provided insight. “Newer dishwashers have really long normal cycles because they conserve water and are more efficient,” wrote a second viewer.

“That is becoming more normal on newer, high-efficiency dishwashers,” added another.

This “long cycle” phenomenon isn’t unique to KitchenAid as most major manufacturers have shifted to longer default cycles in the name of energy and water efficiency, which is the same reason hybrid cars use lots of low-power phases.

Essentially, slower often means more efficient. And in many models, dishwasher soil sensors actively extend cycle lengths if they detect heavy messes, so your machine may decide on a four-hour program on its own. So while it might seem like a comically long cycle, the dishwasher is deep cleaning with far less water and electricity than older machines or hand-washing ever did.

Does the Cycle Really Have to Go Four Hours?

Some comments provided possible solutions. “I always do an express cycle for an hour,” wrote one comment.

For users puzzled by hours-long dishwasher cycles, there are ways to trim that time, but it usually means selecting a different program or changing settings.

Most KitchenAid dishwashers include a Quick or Express Wash option that’s designed for lighter loads and can finish in around one hour, according to the manufacturer’s cycle guides. These shorter cycles use more water and heat to speed things up, so they’re perfect when you’re in a hurry but less ideal for heavy soil.

If your dishwasher defaults to a long “Normal” or “Sensor/ProWash” wash, you’ll usually have to manually select Express Wash or Rinse Only each time you start it, because many models don’t let you permanently change default cycles. Reddit threads on the topic confirm that users often find themselves choosing Express every run because the default auto cycles simply revert back otherwise.

Another practical tip from KitchenAid’s own support docs is to ensure your dishwasher is starting with hot water straight from the tap. Letting the closest sink run until the water is hot means the machine doesn’t spend extra time heating up internally, which can shave minutes off the total run time on longer cycles.

All Hip Hop reached out for comment to KitchenAid via email an @mackandersfinds via TikTok direct message.