Florida woman goes to Jacksonville gas station. Then multiple men approach her—and offer to pay

A Florida woman sparked concern after claiming that her gas was paid for by one of multiple men who volunteered to cover her purchase.

On Feb. 25, Rachel Romano (@lashedbyraquel) posted a TikTok describing the interaction, which has amassed over 10,500 views as of this writing. “I walk in to pay for gas or whatever, and multiple men tried to pay for my gas,” she says.

She insinuates that the interaction ended with one of the men paying for her gas. “And it got paid… not by me,” she says.

Why Might Paying for Someone’s Gas Be Particularly Notable Right Now?

The offer to cover someone’s gas may feel especially notable right now. Fuel prices have been fluctuating across the United States. In early March 2026, shortly after actions by the United States in Iran, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline jumped by 14%, making it the highest level seen since late 2024.

Analysts attribute the recent jump largely to global energy uncertainty. These developments follow geopolitical tensions, notably in Iran, that have affected oil supply routes and pushed crude prices higher.

That said, many drivers in Florida have recently been paying less than they did a year ago. At the start of 2026, the statewide average price hovered around $2.83 per gallon. That price was notably about 29 cents cheaper than the same period in 2025.

How Safe Are Gas Station Interactions?

Many individuals often associate these acts with scams or potential harm. According to crime data from the FBI in 2019, gas stations are common sites for robbery. These incidents account for 3% of reported robbery incidents. Thousands of these robberies are reported annually across the United States.

There is a well-known category of scams that revolve around fuel or travel emergencies. One of the more well-known gas station scams involves someone claiming they ran out of gas and need money to get home or reach a hospital. While genuine emergencies do happen, many have noted that the tactic has been widely used by scammers for decades, as it simply relies on a believable story and a relatively small amount of money.

Additionally, research on public harassment shows that many women experience unwanted approaches from strangers in everyday public settings. A national study by Stop Street Harassment and Cornell University found that 81% of women report experiencing some form of sexual harassment in public spaces.

AllHipHop reached out to Romano for comment via TikTok direct message and TikTok comment. We’ll update this story if she responds.