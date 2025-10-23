Method Man Lights Up TikTok To Save His Wallet

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Method Man danced into daughter Chey’s TikTok to avoid a shopping spree on his credit card, showing off smooth moves and a solid parenting play.

Method Man Joins Chey’s TikTok With Smooth Moves And A Smart Deal

Method Man brought his Staten Island cool to TikTok after striking a playful bargain with his daughter Chey. The Hip-Hop veteran agreed to be her backup dancer in exchange for dodging a potential shopping spree on his credit card.

Chey set the terms in her caption: “I promised my dad if he was my backup dancer, I wouldn’t do a shopping spree with his card. How’d he do?” The clip, posted October 18, features the Wu-Tang Clan legend grooving in sync behind his daughter, showing off clean footwork and a laid-back vibe that had TikTok users buzzing.

Chey Builds Her Own Path In Music And Content

Chey, whose full name is Cheyenne Smith, isn’t just riding her father’s legacy. She’s been steadily carving out her own space in the Hip-Hop world, releasing two tracks in 2024 and creating content that blends humor, music and personality.

The recent TikTok post gave a glimpse into their family dynamic, which industry insiders say has helped Chey stand out. Frank Sullivan of Brothers Care Inc. and Jemal Lewis from Smoke Media Group praised the video, saying, “Chey captions the clip, which showcases their chemistry, humor, and a glimpse into the down-to-earth dynamics behind one of hip-hop’s most iconic figures.”

A Tight-Knit Family With Hip-Hop Roots

Chey graduated from Wagner College in 2020 and has stayed focused on her music career since. She also has a twin brother named Raekwon—named after another Wu-Tang member—which only deepens the family’s ties to Hip-Hop culture.

While Method Man is best known for his lyrical prowess and stage presence, this time he’s making headlines for something different—being a dad who knows how to strike a deal and still keep the rhythm.