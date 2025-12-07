‘Stick with Amazon’: Man buys Milwaukee Fuel impact at Home Depot. Then he opens the box and discovers a different Milwaukee tool. Good thing he’s an eagle-eyed expert

A man purchased what he thought was a Milwaukee Tool Fuel impact wrench from Home Depot. Instead, he gets a lesson in retail return fraud, raising questions about who bears responsibility when customers become the victim of product swaps.

TikTok creator Naptown Tuner (@naptowntuner) had gone looking for a Milwaukee M18 Fuel 3/8″ stubby impact wrench.

An impact driver is a power tool primarily used to drive large fasteners, such as long screws and lag bolts, especially into dense materials. The Fuel is Milwaukee’s premium model, which comes with a more powerful engine.

“They had a Father’s Day deal that was really pretty good with the Milwaukee Tool batteries and the tool combo deals,” he said to open the story.

Man Buys Milwaukee Impact Wrench at Home Depot … Or Did He?

He explains that his local Home Depot, which he notes is on Post Road in Indianapolis, “had a battery deal where they were selling 2 of these 6.0 batteries with a charger, and you would get the tool free.”

He wanted a new impact, so he took them up on their deal. But after he bought the battery and impact, he went to his car and found a surprise.

“I looked at the impact, and it was this impact [a different model]. This impact was not the Fuel,” he said. “The Fuel is gonna say ‘Fuel’ on the back, and it’s gonna have the selecting range right there. The 3/8″ impact is a quarter drive, but the 3/8″ impact Fuel is stubby. This one was not stubby.”

He shows the box and the receipt. “The impact that I got was M18. See the big battery on it? Didn’t come with the battery, I just put this on,” he noted. “But this is not the stubby nose. It’s not the Fuel. It’s the regular, cheapest one they got.”

The Customer Attempts to Return the Impact Wrench

He explains that he immediately went back into the Home Depot. “[I] told them exactly what happened—that I opened the box and it was the wrong impact,” he continued. “They went and quickly looked, and they don’t have any more. They don’t have any more of these on the shelf. Told me that they’re gonna get back with me. I gave them my name and phone number.”

He then says he went back a couple of days later, then a couple of days after that. Right when he assumed he’s going to get a resolution, things somehow get worse.

“I get a call from the manager and she says that she talked to her loss prevention team, and that she can’t do anything for me, and I need to come pick up my impact that I got,” he said.

The manager essentially accused him of being the perpetrator of a tool swap. “They thought that I was the person [who] put the cheaper impact in the more expensive box, and now I’m trying to get an exchange or refund,” he said.

Viewers React to the Man’s Milwaukee Fuel Impact Plight

“Happened to me before,” said one commenter. “They just return the item for me. Never ask for a replacement. Just go to a different store and return it; just tell them first.”

Another person told the creator to just “stick with Amazon.” The online retailer is known for its flexible refunds policy.

“Happens all the time. Don’t mess with the store; call corporate, and give him all the information, including a receipt,” someone else said. “They will take care of it.”

Home Depot may eventually make it right, but this is a significant and ongoing issue. Return fraud does impact innocent customers. One customer was similarly accused and even temporarily put on a store “blacklist.”

In the third video, he expresses his disappointment with his treatment, but is mostly at a loss. He says he was basically told that he was out of luck and won’t be getting a refund. It seems like the onus is on consumers to double-check purchases before heading to the cashier.

All Hip Hop reached out to @naptowntuner and Home Depot for more information.