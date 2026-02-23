‘He chimes in on one of our conversations’: New York man invites group of girls to his table at bar. Then another woman confronts him, pours drink in his face

‘And i’d do it again for the plot.’

What started as a harmless night out in Buffalo, New York, quickly turned into a shocking story for a group of women trying to have a fun night out.

On Jan. 14, Nicole (@nicolesswrldd) posted a TikTok explaining that she and her friends were out at a downtown Buffalo bar. Then, they ran into a classic nightlife problem that turned into a dramatic encounter. “We went downstairs, and there was really nowhere to sit,” she says.

What Made This Night Out So Eventful?

The solution seemed simple enough. A man was sitting alone at a large table and, by her account, generously invited them to join him. For a while, nothing seemed off. The group chatted among themselves, and even when the man briefly chimed in, they went right back to their conversation.

Then, Nicole says that another woman appeared out of nowhere. Nicole says the woman locked eyes with the man and immediately escalated the situation. According to Nicole, the woman looked at him and yelled an expletive before pouring her drink over his head, throwing the can at his face, and ordering him to leave.

Nicole adds that while she and her friends were witnessing the event unfold, the woman looked at them and asked the man, “Who are these girls?”

In the video’s text overlay, Nicole wrote, “And he got up and left no questions asked.”

What Causes These Types of Bar Altercations?

Contrary to the dramatized version of bar fights that movies love to show, real-world data suggest that most aggression in nightlife venues is not explosive brawling between strangers. When fights do occur, they usually involve very specific triggers.

In a large observational study of nightlife aggression, 77.5% of aggressive incidents were instigated by men. The same data indicates that all-female aggression is relatively rare.

Research indicates that when women do initiate conflicts in bars, as Nicole might have witnessed, it’s often because the situation has already become emotionally charged. Research shows that environmental and social factors like crowding, alcohol consumption, and interactions with strangers can increase the chances of aggression, especially when communication breaks down or someone feels their boundaries have been crossed.

Studies looking specifically at women’s experiences in bar environments report that while women face a significant amount of verbal and physical victimization related to male patrons, the circumstances leading to altercations initiated by women are typically tied to the social and emotional dynamics of the exchange, irritants like unwanted advances, territorial disputes, or perceived disrespect, rather than random acts of violence in a vacuum.

