‘They need to refund you’: New Yorker hires Taskrabbit to put up curtain rod. Then she sees what he did

A New York woman is outraged after the Taskrabbit she hired to put up a curtain rod leaves her wall full of holes.

TikTok user ProducHER (@producher_nyc/) posted a video about her experience last week. “Y’all, I hired a Taskrabbit and look what this [expletive] did,” she says to start the video. “Look what he did.”

What Did the Taskrabbit Do to This Woman’s Wall?

The audience doesn’t have to wait long to find out. The TikToker shows off a curtain rod that is barely hanging on with multiple holes in the drywall next to it. A nail is hanging out of one of the holes. “First of all, this is not even sturdy in the wall, “she says, jiggling the rod. “He created multiple holes in my wall. Look at my walls, y’all. And then, also, too, he left some blue marks. He’s like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, I didn’t think it would be a problem.’ What?”

Viewers React to the Taskrabbit’s Handiwork

In the comments section, viewers expressed outrage on ProducHER’s behalf. More than one person said that Taskrabbit should compensate her for the damage. “Refund?! They need to pay you for the damage,” one wrote.

Others joked that they didn’t realize the quality of Taskrabbit work was so low. “You coulda did this,” wrote one person. A second said, “Me if I decided to be a Taskrabbit.”

Some viewers focused the blame on the Taskrabbit himself. “This is appalling,” wrote one person. “This man never used tools in his life. He clearly had no clue what he was doing.”

And another person said this would keep them from using the service in the future. “Welp, this just convinced me to not hire a Taskrabbit to put together my coffee table,” they wrote.

Will Taskrabbit Compensate You For Damages?

Taskrabbit notes on its website that it is not liable for “the acts or omissions of users” and its service does not include insurance coverage. However, the company will cover claims involving property damage, bodily injury, and theft for up to $10,000.

Of course, this “happiness pledge” comes along with fine print. The person submitting the claim can’t have violated the platform’s terms of service or previously submitted a claim related to the same task. The terms also ask that users first try to get the Taskrabbit to resolve the issue and even file a claim with their personal insurance if possible.

In practice, it’s less clear whether consumers benefit from this policy. In a Reddit post to r/TaskRabbit five months ago, a customer complained that the policy didn’t cover damages that occurred after 30 days. While some commenters offered sympathy, others said that’s the risk you run not going with a traditional contracting service.

“I believe that’s the cost we pay when we hire someone cheap from TaskRabbit instead of going with a professional company with insurance,” one said.

All Hip Hop contacted ProducHER via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Taskrabbit via email for comment.