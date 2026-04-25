‘I don’t have nothing to protect myself’: NYC woman orders Uber. Then the driver tells her to walk to her destination 8 minutes away at midnight

Sunny (@sunnydaily.vlogs), a lifestyle vlogger, filmed a tense exchange with an Uber driver after a shared ride dropped her at an unfamiliar drop-off point blocks from her actual destination. The clip detailed an uncomfortable intersection of rideshare economics and the consideration of women’s safety by drivers.

NYC Uber Driver Stops at Unfamiliar Location at Midnight

The dispute begins at the moment of arrival. Sunny’s shared Uber ride ends, and the driver informs her she’s reached her stop. The problem: it’s not her destination.

“I understand, but this is not my location,” she tells the driver. “I’ve never been here.”

She asks him to take her to 8th Avenue, just a bit closer, explaining that her current drop-off would force her to navigate multiple blocks through unfamiliar streets. “Can you just take me to 8th Avenue? That’s all I’m asking,” she says.

The driver, unmoved, claims that shared rides aren’t door-to-door—riders accept a walk at either end when they choose the cheaper option. He’d have to circle back down 10th Avenue and make a full loop to reach her address. That’s his reasoning, anyway.

“That’s never happened to me,” Sunny pushes back. “They always drop me off at my location.”

She’s right. Shared rides optimize routing for multiple passengers, but the drop-off point is still the address the rider entered. The driver elected to stop short rather than complete the trip, then dressed up his unwillingness as policy.

‘So What?’

She asks him to take her to 8th Avenue, just a bit closer. “Can you just take me to 8th Avenue? That’s all I’m asking.”

“I’m a female,” Sunny presses. “If anything happens—”

“So what?” he interrupts.

She pivots to a direct plea: “I don’t have nothing to protect myself, sir.”

His response carries the blunt indifference of someone who’s clocked out of the conversation and does not care about her well-being: “Nothing gonna happen. What do you mean, ‘happen’?”

“You don’t know that,” she fires back.

The uncaring driver basically tripled down. He suggested she should’ve ordered a separate, non-shared ride if she wanted door-to-door service, which, by the way, is violently untrue.

But let’s see what the people have to say.

The Peanut Gallery Weighs in on Woman’s Uber Experience

She commented on her video, asking people who was right or wrong. One person replied, “It’s an 8 minute walk. Unreasonable to have her walk at night 8 minutes. He’s wrong.”

Some folks suggested that, from the video, it seems he wanted to stay in position to get another, more valuable fare, and he should be disallowed from the Uber platform. “He is cutting corners and need his contract terminated with the company,” a person wrote.

Sunny backed up this theory in a comment, writing, “He tried to drop me off 4 blocks away from my location because he had another passenger to pick up.” She added, “I even contacted uber they told me … he had to drop me off at my location.”

Some people thought she was right, but that somehow the driver was, in fact, allowed to drop her off in the fashion he tried to. “Manhattan blocks is not a short distance, so using that excuse like it explains what he did is ridiculous,” a commenter said. “Walking from one ave to the next is like 2 blocks, and that was only to get her to 8th [Avenue.]”

Uber Share: Not Door-to-Door?

According to Uber, shared ride drop-off locations are “fixed because Uber matches riders based on pickups and destinations.” The drop-off is the address the rider entered.

Ubers: Are They Safe?

Sunny’s safety concern isn’t an abstraction.

A New York Times investigation published in August 2025 revealed that Uber received over 400,000 reports of sexual assault or misconduct between 2017 and 2022—roughly one every eight minutes—far exceeding the 12,500 serious incidents the company had publicly disclosed. Internally, a 2021 brainstorming document about Uber’s global safety standards stated the company’s goal was to “protect the company and set the tolerable risk level for our operations.” In response to the Times‘ findings, Uber’s head of safety for the Americas, Hannah Nilles, countered that there is “no ‘tolerable’ level of sexual assault.”

AllHipHop reached out to Sunny and Uber via email. We will update this story if either party responds.