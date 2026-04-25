A Los Angeles woman complimented the women who work at Twin Peaks and H######. But, after just one visit to a Los Angeles Ojos Locos, she argued that the girls there are in a “league of their own” and have won her heart.

Honey (@honeyglazeddonut123), a TikTok influencer with over 16,000 followers, posted a video complimenting the workers at Ojos Locos. Her video, which has over 1.2 million views, attracted the attention of Twin Peaks and H###### employees as well as Ojos Locos serving staff, who all made their own points about the fact that Ojos Locos has “top tier” employees.

But, commenters also helped Honey realize something: Ojos Locos workers apparently have more requirements associated with their employment. One viewer explained this, saying, “As someone who has worked at all, the requirements for Ojos and maintenance is sooooo much more.”

So, what are the biggest differences between Ojos Locos employees and those at Twin Peaks or H######? How is Ojos Locos different from other “breastaurants”?

What is Ojos Locos?

Ojos Locos is an American restaurant chain that operates out of Dallas, Texas. It was founded by Rich Hicks and Todd Istre. Currently, there are around 35 locations. While a majority of the locations are in Texas, there are a few in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Ojos Locos is comparatively smaller than Twin Peaks and H######, which is one reason why many people may not be familiar with it. But it’s also a popular “breastaurant”—a restaurant that bases its experience on the serving staff’s aesthetic appearance and not necessarily on the food itself.

Does Ojos Locos Have Stricter Beauty Standards For Servers?

A majority of commenters on Honey’s post had nothing but good things to say about the waitstaff at Ojos Locos. But a few people pointed out that waitstaff who were in their own “league” had to keep up appearances and maintain themselves to do it. For one, management is apparently very picky about who they hire. The selective process, according to commenters, is one reason why Ojos Locos restaurants might have incredibly attractive waitresses.

But some TikTokers mentioned that Ojos Locos has much stricter maintenance requirements and expectations for its employees. When one viewer asked what the biggest differences between Twin Peaks and Ojos Locos were, a team member replied, “At Twin Peaks you have to stay fit, well groomed, full glam makeup/hair picture ready… The only difference is ojos you have to always be hairless! And fit… in a bra & thong 5 days out [of] the week.”

Another commenter described the sports cantina’s requirements, saying that employees had to dress like they were going to the club every single shift they worked. “Hair, makeup, lashes… nails, jewelry like [expletive],” the viewer said. “And all the dress up days are like [expletive]. [You] have to put so much money into it.”

How Much Does That Cost For Ojos Locos Girls?

Those requirements are technically part of the reason why Ojos Locos is considered in a “league of its own.” But it can also be costly for servers. Regular lashes, hair treatments, and other beauty maintenance can cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. Most Americans already spend over $700 annually on beauty-related products and services, with American women spending $1,000+ each year.

Making full glam makeup a constant expectation, then, can quickly increase that figure with little to no additional compensation. Some former servers said that the additional beautification took a financial toll. Plus, one woman in Honey’s comments section claimed that she made significantly less money at Ojos Locos than at other “breasturants.”

In the end, though, it does seem like something that was “worth it” for many employees. The Ojos Locos employees who saw Honey’s video, in the very least, loved the compliments from commenters about how spectacular they are.

“As a ex ojos girl, thank you,” one viewer said, supplying a photo from her time working at the restaurant chain. For many, Honey’s complimentary post helped validate employees’ feeling of “ojos supremacy,” even if the requirements to work there may have been a little bit stricter.

We’ve reached out to Honey via TikTok direct message and email. We’ve also sent an email to Ojos Locos for more information. We’ll let you know if they respond.