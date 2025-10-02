Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A video with over 700,000 views features a TikToker named Susan (@su.sann), whose partner purchased a Blackstone griddle cooking station with propane fuel, regularly priced at $297, for just $50. People are curious how this was possible.

The 16-second clip shows the digital receipt for a Blackstone 4-Burner 36″ Griddle Cooking Station with Hard Cover from Walmart on Sep. 15. It’s locked in and already on the way to her home. In fact, there is a follow-up video of her receiving the griddle, as well as another showing the accessory kit for the griddle, which she purchased from Amazon. As of this writing, the griddle station is priced between $297 and $344.

Philadelphia Walmart Shopper Buys $50 Blackstone

In the comments for the original video, most said they did not see the griddle being sold for anything other than the regular price. Said one antsy gentleman, “Need that now!!!!”

One claimed, “Nope it’s a glitch and they will now charge u the full price.” A person replied, “Nope. I got one too. Except for $150 in my area. Not a glitch. It’s their annual clearance markdowns. Target has one going on right now too except it’s only in store.”

A few others quoted the $150 price point, and one claimed to see it for $50. The interesting nugget from the digital receipt, though, is the “$247.00 from savings.” This could indicate an incredibly fortunate reduction, but it could also suggest that a savings mechanism is being used. One person noted this possibility: “She has a $247 credit.”

But her caption says, “We love a good sale, Walmart!”

Walmart’s In-Store Pricing System

What’s also important to note are regional considerations. As one commenter astutely noted, “This is usually by areas. In [Georgia], they’re low right now because they’re getting ready for winter.”

“We’re committed to meeting our customers’ shopping needs wherever they shop with us and understand in-store pricing can differ due to regional operating costs, extensive supplier networks, strict regulatory compliance, and competition,” a Walmart spokesperson said to Business Insider, in a story where the writer compared East Coast and Midwest pricing for other items earlier this year.

Basically, Walmart uses technology to analyze our shopping habits. Walmart will price items in a way it believes is appropriate to drive sales, per region, or even according to metro area. This means you could see interesting sales and discounts at seemingly random times.

Allhiphop.com has reached out to Susan (@su.sann) for comment.