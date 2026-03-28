San Antonio woman DJs at nightclub. Then a customer walks in and tells her to turn her Airdrop on

A San Antonio DJ took to social media to share a frustrating encounter with another DJ she had while working a nightclub set.

On March 13, a DJ named Britney (@djcatwalk) posted a TikTok describing the comments made by another DJ while she was performing. The video has received over 15,000 views as of this writing.

What Did the Other DJ Say?

Britney describes being in the booth when a group of guys settled into the VIP table right next to her around 12:45 a.m. She noted that one guy in the group was standoffish from the start. Eventually, he approached the DJ and told her to turn her AirDrop on so he could send her a track.

She noted that he did not introduce himself or make his request politely. Rather, he demanded she accept his track. While she was frustrated by the man’s request, she decided not to confront him, as the group was bringing in good business for the club. She learned from one of his friends that he was a DJ himself. When asked about it, he told her, “Have fun with this Thursday night that I built. You took my job.”

“Oh, so we got to the bottom of it,” Britney tells viewers. “You’re sour; you’re salty. I said, ‘Well, I’m sorry that happened to you. I don’t even know who you are, but I do know that they hired me to be here.’”

The night kept escalating. Britney said he showed her a picture of J Balvin, claiming to be friends with him and saying he tours the world with his DJ. He later returned, handed her his phone to put her number in, and offered to “teach her how to mix better.”

After the night was over, she tracked down his DJ name through the bar staff and immediately blocked him on both his phone number and Instagram.

How Common Are These Experiences Among Female DJs?

Britney’s experience, while frustrating, is far from unique. Female DJs remain a distinct minority in a field that men have long dominated. The percentage of women performing at electronic music festivals stood at just 9.2% in 2012, though it has climbed steadily to roughly 30% by 2023.

At the nightclub level, the numbers can be even more stark. A 2025 study of Ibiza bookings found that, of nearly 1,000 DJs scheduled to perform, only about 22% were women or non-binary individuals.

Beyond the booking disparities, many female DJs report having to work significantly harder just to earn equal footing. A study from music tech company A2D2 found that female DJs averaged around 23 gigs in 2023, compared to 13 for their male counterparts. This suggests that women may be performing nearly twice as much to achieve the same level of recognition.

AllHipHop reached out to Britney for comment via TikTok direct message and email. We will update this story if she responds.