‘If you want to take a vacation, take it before that date.’

A man on TikTok is explaining a recent claim made by Canadian entrepreneur Sébastien Martin concerning a host of terms that sound straight out of a bad sci-fi novel. Here’s what it all means.

Austin (@austinheyrend596), a TikTok content creator, posted a video about Martin’s alleged astral projections on Oct. 16. It has since received 349,000 views. He lays out the situation in a skeptical tone of voice.

“What’s that? Oh, a guy named Sébastien Martin did some ‘remote viewing’ and what he found out was information about Atlas 3I,” Austin says to start the TikTok. “Tell me more.”

Who Is Sebastien Martin? And What Is ‘Intergalactic Disclosure’?

Austin continues, “What he found out was that [3I/ATLAS] is actually filled with Draco Reptilians. OK. He said he had a direct interaction with them while remote viewing, and they actually told him that they are coming here for the starseeds.”

Martin is a Canadian entrepreneur who’s built multiple health food brands across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and New Zealand.

He’s also well-known in the intergalactic disclosure community for claiming that he is an astral projector, capable of projecting his subconscious outside of his body. The intergalactic disclosure community is a group of people who believe in higher dimensional beings and otherworldly entities. They generally support government transparency regarding extraterrestrial activity and contact.

According to Martin, he has the gift of “remote viewing,” which is the ability to see or perceive people, events, or certain locations from a distance without using any physical senses.

Members of the intergalactic disclosure community report communicating with higher dimensional beings. Martin, for instance, claims he had an encounter with an intergalactic being in November 2011. From that point forward, Martin received frequent “downloads” or information from the beings.

What Are ‘Draco Reptilians’? And What’s 3I/ATLAS?

The “Lizard Elite” theory was started by conspiracy theorist David Icke in the late 1990s and is widely considered anti-Semitic (a charge he denies). Its followers believe that a group of shapeshifting “draco reptilian” creatures control the world via a secret society.

3I/ATLAS, what Austin refers to as “Atlas 3I”, is a comet that baffled the scientific community when it appeared in July. People have noticed this cosmic wanderer in particular, due to its “anti-tail.”

It’s a physics anomaly, as its tail should be pointed away from the sun, not toward it. That’s possibly because of “complex dust dynamics or a disintegration event ejecting material backward,” although researchers aren’t quite sure of the cause as of Oct. 23.

Is 3I/ATLAS An ‘Alien Probe’?

Harvard professor Avi Loeb, an astrophysicist, reportedly posited that something more unnatural could be happening with the comet. Loeb also claimed that the comet was making its own light source, although these claims have been debunked by the general science community.

Many figures in the intergalactic disclosure community are proposing that 3I/ATLAS is an “alien probe” due some of its alleged materials, as well as other peculiarities. The comet moves in a “perfect trajectory” that’s apparently uncommon in natural bodies.

Starseeds are people who think their soul originated from another planet or star system. To some, they have additional DNA that allows them to bring information and frequencies from higher-dimensions, star systems, and other worlds.

Is There Any Truth to These Claims?

Are any of these claims factual? The short answer is no.

Austin’s video relies on statements from Martin and other sources tied to so-called “intergalactic disclosure.” None of the claims are supported by the broader scientific community.

In short, these claims are conspiratorial and lack credible verification. Martin’s claims of astral-projection are incredibly difficult, if not impossible, to verify.

