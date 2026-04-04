Florida woman loses her iPhone in Tampa. Then she locks it on her MacBook—and sees it’s now in Orlando. Then, things get weird

A woman lost her iPhone while clubbing in Tampa, Florida. She immediately realized someone had pickpocketed her sometime during the night, and apparently, she’s not the only one. After checking her phone’s location on her MacBook, she realized that it was in a random apartment complex in Orlando, Florida.

Her video on being pickpocketed has since gotten over 5,000 views on TikTok.

iPhone Goes Missing in a Tampa, Florida Club

TikTok content creator Rayuhufsunshine (@rcspam444) said she wanted to have a good time during her spring break. So, during the very first weekend of her week off, she and her friends decided that they wanted to go clubbing. Rayuhufsunshine pregamed with them and then headed out to a club scene nearby. From there, they partied for around an hour and a half.

Rayuhufsunshine says that’s when she decided to check her purse, where she noticed that her phone was gone. She tried looking around for it, because at first, she thought it may have just fallen out of her purse. But she realized that was highly unlikely. She used a purse with a magnetic closure, which would make it hard for anything to fall out.

She says she and her friends started asking everyone around them whether they had seen her phone. They went up to the bar’s security guard, who then texted a group chat about the phone. Rayuhufsunshine didn’t end up finding it, though. It would take her tracking it the next day to have an idea as to where her phone was going.

Florida Woman Tracks Missing iPhone With MacBook

Rayuhufsunshine says that when she got home that night, she locked her phone and started tracking it. At first, the phone stayed right outside the club she had just been to. Then, she noticed it moving on the I-4 highway.

By the next day, she noticed that someone had taken her phone to a condo in Orlando. She realized that someone had indeed purposefully stolen her phone that night. So, she sent them a message using her MacBook with instructions on how to return it.

“So, I left an address so that they could drop it off, and I gave them a warning,” Rayuhufsunshine says. “If they haven’t dropped off my phone by 5:00 p.m., I’m going to call the police and make a police report.”

No one dropped it off, so she had to make a police report, but she ended up getting pushed to different police stations over and over again.

She says the Orlando station finally told her to wait a block away from the condo so they could retrieve the phone from the premises. So, she says she drove to Orlando, sat in her car for an hour, and waited for a police officer to come pick it up. When she finally saw one, they told her she had just wasted her time. They weren’t going to be able to identify exactly which condo the phone was in, and they couldn’t just knock on doors. She would have to “take the L” on the phone.

The TikToker says she ended up ordering another phone, but she wasn’t happy about it. She also says she heard from the Hillside Police Department that there had been a number of other pickpocketing incidents that night. So, her advice for her audience was to keep an extra close eye on their devices when going out.

Did She Go to a Tampa Pickpocketing Hot Spot?

Rayuhufsunshine mentioned that she went to a specific area in Tampa, Ybor City, while out that evening. She ended up at Showbar, a dive bar sporting a 2.5 review score on Yelp. According to commenters, she could have predicted her phone getting stolen there, as it’s reportedly a frequent spot for pickpockets.

One commenter mentioned that the exact same thing that happened to the TikToker happened to them in Soho, another prominent area in Tampa. “My phone was pick-pocketed in soho last week, and they completely drained my savings account and maxed my credit card. I have no idea how they were able to get in my phone,” one commenter said.

Others agreed, adding that “It’s sadly a known thing in the Soho / Ybor area… They literally told us not to keep our phones in our back pockets.”

Another person said, “Yep, Ybor is not as good as people think.”

AllHipHop reached out to Rayuhufsunshine via TikTok comment for more information. We’ve also texted and Instagram direct-messaged Showbar. We’ll let you know if they respond.