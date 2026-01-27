‘That’s trespassing and theft!!!’: Tennessee man receives FedEx delivery. Then he catches a worker on camera

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

‘I abhor them almost as much as DHL.’

A man posted footage of a FedEx driver allegedly stealing his package after it had been delivered by UPS.

On Thursday, @wayofthebuffalo posted a video of a FedEx driver taking his package, which has received over 140,000 views as of this writing.

“I ordered a crawl space door from a company who delivered it via UPS to my office,” the TikToker explains. “I picked it up from my office and brought it to my house. And here you see FedEx walking into my garage and undelivering my crawl space door.”

Viewers Speculate What FedEx Driver Did With UPS Package

Many commenters suspect a rogue FedEx employee stole the package.

“I work for FedEx they don’t do returns like that so it was stolen,” writes one viewer.

“UPS has nothing to do with FedEx.. two separate entities,” adds another. “The box out of your garage was simply stolen.”

Did the FedEx Worker Actually Steal the Package?

However, some commenters suggested possible explanations.

“Did u have something else scheduled for a pickup that they mistakenly took?” asks one user.

The man who posted the video responded to that comment, clarifying that it is precisely what happened.

In a follow-up video, the man explains that two weeks earlier, he ordered a custom crawl space door for his home from a company that builds and ships them directly to customers. The door was delivered via UPS to his office, where he then transported it to his house and stored it in his garage until installation.

Around the same time, he also ordered a dehumidifier and a sump pump from a distributor. When the distributor sent the wrong sump pump, it arranged for FedEx to pick up the item from the front porch. The fact that it was on the front porch is a detail the TikToker says was clearly noted in the pickup instructions.

On the morning of the scheduled pickup, the customer says his garage door was open while he was running errands. That’s when the FedEx driver allegedly entered his garage and took the wrong item.

“FedEx guy gets out of his truck, no scanner, walks into my garage,” he says. “Grabs the crawl space door, jumps in his truck, drives off.”

After realizing the door was missing, he checked his security cameras and said the footage shows the driver removing it. Later that same day, the driver returned to deliver another package, but did not bring the door back.

Instead, the door appeared somewhere else entirely.

“Crawl Space door shows up at my office a day later with a UPS label,” he says. “I just don’t understand what this guy was thinking.”

How Common Are Package Mixups Through FedEx?

Mistakes like the one in this FedEx encounter often stem from carriers’ massive scale and the human-error risks that come with moving millions of packages each day. Even with a 99.8% accuracy rate, things can go wrong due to mis-scans, address confusion, or misrouting at a sorting or loading stage.

At the same time, package theft is a documented problem that impacts millions of parcels annually. According to a 2025 report, an estimated 104 million packages are stolen nationwide each year, which equates to roughly 250,000 thefts per day and about 1 in 4 American households affected annually. The thefts cost consumers and retailers around $15 billion in losses.

AllHipHop reached out to @wayofthebuffalo for comment via TikTok direct message and FedEx via email. We will update this story if either party responds.