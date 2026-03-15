‘She was waiting for you to ask for the number.’

Price Eats (@price.eats) is a notable TikToker, known for his mukbang videos. In most of the videos, he eats in his car, but he also films himself eating alone at fast-food restaurants or at ordinary sit-down quick-serve restaurants. He recently had a popular video, with over 4.2 million views, of him eating at a Houston-area H######, and he’s decided to come back.

The caption reads, “Solo Lunch at @H######. H###### food is so underrated both times I’ve been the food and service has been great.”

On this trip, he’s elected to eat a chicken sandwich.

Among the generally odd things Price does, he keeps a black latex glove on—just one on his left hand. And he keeps a photo of famous streamer Speed and soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo up in front of him, probably as inspiration to keep going on his path to web stardom. He also keeps a mini Ronaldo, which just sits on the table with him. Before each video, he quickly spits out, “Ronaldo is better than Messi, by the way.”

On this trip, Price reconnected with the same server, Abby, as in the previous video. Toward the end, he finally gets around to asking her for her socials, which might really be why he returned.

“I got a question. Um, so many people on the last video were asking about your socials,” he said. He managed to retrieve them—@.sweet_bee for those concerned.

The Peanut Gallery Weighs in on H###### Mukbang

Some people didn’t really get the latex glove deal. “The glove does NOT give [you] aura,” said one person. “Almost liked the vid but then i saw the glove,” said another commenter.

“Same, gloves is like wtf dumb as hell,” a person commented. The replies to this go from “What does it mean?” to a mention of an adult video site.

One person almost got Price to play himself, saying, “She feeling you bro.” But one person replied, “No absolutely not it’s H######.”

The comments lead to another consideration: What is this content?

Is This the Brain Rot?

A major driver of mukbang content is that viewers, in many cases, eat alone, because people are increasingly, well, alone. Watching someone else eat on-screen simulates the experience of sharing a meal.

Price Eats filming in his car or sitting solo at a H###### actually amplifies this, as he’s not performing for a crowd. He’s just a dude eating with a Ronaldo doll, which makes it feel like you’re sitting across from a friend. The awkward waitress interactions only add to the authenticity.

There’s no plot to follow, no conflict to resolve, no information to retain. It’s like ambient television; it’s just above a refrigerator hum. For a generation that’s profoundly overstimulated and anxious, content that asks absolutely nothing of you.

You’re not watching for something—you’re watching to turn off.

AllHipHop reached out to Price Eats and H###### by email. We will update this story if either party responds.