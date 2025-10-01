Tyrese Gibson Addresses Dog Attack That Sparked Arrest Warrant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Tyrese Gibson addressed claims he’s avoiding arrest after his dogs allegedly killed a neighbor’s pet and said he’s cooperating with attorneys from Los Angeles.

Tyrese Gibson is pushing back against claims he’s avoiding law enforcement after his Cane Corsos allegedly killed a neighbor’s dog in Atlanta. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for the actor and singer, who now faces an animal cruelty charge tied to the September 18 incident.

Authorities say Gibson’s four large dogs were seen on surveillance video roaming the neighborhood and scratching at a neighbor’s door shortly before attacking and killing a five-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel named Henry.

Repeated Complaints Before the Incident

Fulton County Police Animal Services reported they had received five complaints about Gibson’s dogs in the 10 days leading up to the fatal mauling. Officials say they had warned the entertainer multiple times about allowing his dogs to roam freely.

“It is the negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free,” said Captain Nicole Dwyer. “And now they have killed an innocent animal.”

Gibson initially agreed to surrender the dogs on September 22 but allegedly requested more time when officers arrived. When authorities returned with a search warrant, neither Gibson nor the animals were at the property.

Tyrese Responds From Los Angeles

Through a statement shared by Loren Lorosa on The Breakfast Club, Gibson denied he’s dodging authorities and said he’s currently in Los Angeles with his family and legal team.

“Tyrese wants everyone to know he is not on the run,” his reps said. “He says he’s in LA with his family and his attorneys are working to figure this all out. Tyrese says — if there was a demand for him to turn himself in on a certain day / time he would but he claims that’s not the case.”

I received this exclusive Statement from

Attorneys for Tyrese & spoke to Tyrese himself ..



on claims that Tyrese is wanted after his dogs allegedly brutally attacked and killed another dog in his neighborhood—



FIRST! Tyrese wants everyone to know// he is not on the run.



He… pic.twitter.com/YWsmBCfnTK — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) September 30, 2025

Legal Team Acknowledges Responsibility

Gibson’s attorneys confirmed he wasn’t in Atlanta when the attack occurred but said he accepts full responsibility for the actions of his dogs.

“Mr. Tyrese Gibson wishes to extend his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog in this tragic incident,” the statement read. “His heart is truly broken, and he has been praying for the family constantly, hoping they may one day find it in their hearts to forgive him.”

The legal team added that Gibson took swift action once he learned of the incident.

“Mr. Gibson was out of town when the incident occurred, but he accepts full responsibility for his dogs,” the statement continued. “As soon as he learned what had happened, he immediately made the incredibly difficult decision to rehome his two adult dogs and their three puppies in safe and loving homes. The liability of keeping them was simply too great, and his heart could not bear the thought of anything like this ever happening again.”

The arrest warrant for Gibson remains active as of Monday.