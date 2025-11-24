‘I won’t ever be going back there’: Washington Wendy’s customer orders 2 meals, asks for 2 ranch sauces. Then the worker tells her something unbelievable

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Washington woman is outraged after a recent trip to Wendy’s when she ordered two meals but only received one sauce. The reason might surprise you.

In a recent video, TikTok creator Gaby (@gabyybush) tells viewers about her recent experience at Wendy’s. Although she ordered two meals, she only got one sauce.

“I just went to Wendy’s, and I went and ordered two breakfast combos,” she explains. “So I asked her if I could have some ranch, please. She proceeds to tell me she can give me one [expletive] thing of ranch.”

Gaby continues, “And I told her, I said, ‘I need more than one. I ordered two combos, and I need one for each combo.’ She says, ‘Well, we don’t do that anymore. I can’t give you more without charging you. We now only give one sauce per customer.’ I said, ‘Wait. Wait. Back that up. That makes no sense.’”

“I’m never going back there ever again,” Gaby promises. The video has 65,000 views and over 200 comments.

What Is the Deal with Wendy’s Sauce Policy?

Here’s how Wendy’s describes its sauce policy on its website. According to the page, 3-pc and 4-pc tenders come with two sauces. A 4-pc or 6-pc nugget will get you a single sauce. Extra sauces cost $.50 each.

However, it seems that sauce policies can vary depending on the location of different fast food franchises. For example, in a 2018 communication McDonald’s explains why some locations offer free ketchup and others don’t. Essentially, it’s because franchisees set their own prices. Some choose to charge for extra sauces if the order isn’t part of a meal option.

It seems like Gaby didn’t receive more than one free ranch because her order didn’t contain tenders or nuggets.

Viewers React to the Woman’s Wendy’s Complaint

In the comments section, viewers offered their own understanding of the Wendy’s sauce policy.

“No, we charge for it,” wrote one viewer. “Sauces are for nuggets and tenders. Sauces are not free. And, to be honest, I’m tired of getting yelled at by customers for sauces. It’s not our fault; we just work there. Have a problem, call corporate.”

“If you’re not getting nuggets or strips, you have to pay for sauce,” a second person wrote. “This is standard at literally EVERY restaurant.”

However, other viewers took Gaby’s side.

“MOST HONEST CRASHOUT I HAVE SEEN! ITS ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS!! GIVE US THE SAUCE,” said one viewer.

“Friendly note: Chick-fil-A will give you whatever sauce you want, and do it with a smile,” wrote another.

All Hip Hop has reached out to Gaby for comment via email and TikTok message and to Wendy’s via email.