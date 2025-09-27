What We Know About Quinta Brunson’s Finalized Divorce

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Quinta Brunson finalized her divorce from Kevin Anik in Los Angeles through a confidential agreement six months after filing.

LOS ANGELES — Quinta Brunson officially ended her marriage to Kevin Anik in Los Angeles after the pair finalized a private divorce agreement six months after her initial court filing.

The Abbott Elementary creator and Emmy-winning actress reached an uncontested divorce settlement with Anik, according to court records reviewed by People. The documents confirm their legal separation date as December 1, 2024, which had not been specified in earlier filings.

Agreement Reached Outside Courtroom

Brunson and Anik avoided a public legal battle by settling outside of court. The terms of their agreement remain sealed, but the filing confirms it includes spousal support provisions. Because the divorce was uncontested, no trial or further hearings were necessary.

The couple’s decision to keep the details confidential aligns with how they handled their relationship from the start—largely out of public view.

Marriage Timeline and Public Acknowledgment

Brunson and Anik got engaged in July 2020. While she rarely spoke about their relationship publicly, she acknowledged him during her 2022 Emmy Awards acceptance speech after winning Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.

“I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins… my wonderful husband because he’s the most supportive man I’ve ever known,” she said during the live broadcast.

Career Success Amid Personal Change

Brunson’s career has surged since the premiere of Abbott Elementary in 2021. The ABC series, which she writes, executive produces and stars in as Janine Teagues, has earned critical acclaim and a growing list of accolades.

The divorce was finalized in 2024, closing a chapter in her personal life as her professional success continues to rise.



